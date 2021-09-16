Razer is selling anti-sweat finger sleeves to mobile gamers: badass or ridiculous?0
However, Razer seems to be changing the game when it comes to mobile gaming accessories, as they've just come out with the most ingenious thing ever: "gaming finger sleeves." If you didn't feel badass enough catching fat dubs on PUBG Mobile or Freefire, now you will.
As your fingers get sweatier, the sweatier you get in the game, Razer's finger sleeve will make sure that not a drop reaches the phone screen, and that your touch sensation remains the same.
While the finger sleeves are advertised as non-slip, when Android Headlines tested them, they reported them to be slightly slippier than the regular skin-to-display sensation. However, it didn't get in the way or detract from experience in the least, and the bit of extra sliding actually helped with "finger placement and accuracy of movement and in-game actions."
Razer isn't the first to think up such a funny-looking contraption for mobile gamers, as some other companies such as SAMEO have also been selling finger sleeves for a while. However, they will be the first to make it a premium accessory, as Razer is known as something of a premium gamers' brand.
Previously, for the record, Razer had already dared step outside the gaming world into the more general "luxury accessories" world by introducing a prototype of Project Hazel, a full-on-RGB-decked gamer-style face mask to meet the everyday needs of customers during the pandemic. Who can take a guess as to what Razer will come up with next?