Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

Razer is selling anti-sweat finger sleeves to mobile gamers: badass or ridiculous?

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Razer's Gaming Finger Sleeves Are The Answer To Your Sweat Problems
PC gaming is becoming somewhat of a sport these days, and it requires plenty of "gear" to be done properly—namely a giant mousepad, low-latency peripherals, proper RGB ambiance, etc. (we're joking, of course). But there's no shortage of necessary and not-so-necessary accessories in every tech store for gamers' convenience.

But what about mobile gaming? It has certainly been on the rise over the past year or two, but have mobile gamers been left out by tech accessory stores? So far, there hasn't been much that mobile gamers have been able to purchase in the way of gear to stand out from the masses.

However, Razer seems to be changing the game when it comes to mobile gaming accessories, as they've just come out with the most ingenious thing ever: "gaming finger sleeves." If you didn't feel badass enough catching fat dubs on PUBG Mobile or Freefire, now you will.

These finger sleeves are designed to fix perhaps one of the biggest inconveniences competitive mobile gamers can experience, and that is finger sweat. Once it begins to accumulate, and your fingers start slipping and sliding across the screen, it can become difficult to maintain top precision and well calculated movements, and it can be quite frustrating at times—especially in the summer.

As your fingers get sweatier, the sweatier you get in the game, Razer's finger sleeve will make sure that not a drop reaches the phone screen, and that your touch sensation remains the same.


While the finger sleeves are advertised as non-slip, when Android Headlines tested them, they reported them to be slightly slippier than the regular skin-to-display sensation. However, it didn't get in the way or detract from experience in the least, and the bit of extra sliding actually helped with "finger placement and accuracy of movement and in-game actions."

Razer isn't the first to think up such a funny-looking contraption for mobile gamers, as some other companies such as SAMEO have also been selling finger sleeves for a while. However, they will be the first to make it a premium accessory, as Razer is known as something of a premium gamers' brand. 

The finger sleeves are already selling for $9.99 a pack of two on Razer's website, although some may need more than one pack if they tend to use more fingers.

Previously, for the record, Razer had already dared step outside the gaming world into the more general "luxury accessories" world by introducing a prototype of Project Hazel, a full-on-RGB-decked gamer-style face mask to meet the everyday needs of customers during the pandemic. Who can take a guess as to what Razer will come up with next?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Not all iPhone 14 models will sport 120Hz displays, again
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Not all iPhone 14 models will sport 120Hz displays, again
You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store
Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Who needs the AirPods 3 when Apple's Beats Studio Buds are so incredibly affordable?
Apple's iPhone was the undisputed premium smartphone leader in Q2 2021
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's iPhone was the undisputed premium smartphone leader in Q2 2021
Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G
Charging accessories for the iPhone 13: get Baseus and you are covered!
by Baseus,  0
Charging accessories for the iPhone 13: get Baseus and you are covered!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless