The first mobile app to support ray-tracing comes from Oppo in the form of 3D wallpapers





Leave it to Oppo to take the matters in its own hands, announcing the first mobile app that can take advantage of ray-tracing support in ARM-based chipsets on phones. Surprise, surprise, the app can be previewed on its latest Find X5 Pro flagship in its version powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 processor.

Moreover, the app in not an app, but simply a 3D live wallpaper collection that has been deliberately crafted by Oppo to showcase the ray-tracing abilities of its phones. The 3D wallpaper application will be released as an APK later on in the year. According to Jane Tian, Head of the Graphics Product Management at the OPPO US Research Center: