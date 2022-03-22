 The first mobile app to support ray-tracing comes from Oppo in the form of 3D wallpapers - PhoneArena

Oppo

The first mobile app to support ray-tracing comes from Oppo in the form of 3D wallpapers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first mobile app to support ray-tracing is a live wallpaper
Samsung unleashed the Galaxy S22 series in a version with its own Exynos 2200 chipset on out unsuspecting heads without actually having apps or games that can take advantage of its mobile AMD graphics processor ray-tracing abilities. 

Slated to visually improve elements like light reflections, ray-tracing has been a staple on desktop and laptop graphics cards for a while now, and it has now arrived to phones, too, at least the ones ARM-ed with the Exynos 2200 or Dimensity 9000 chipsets.

Leave it to Oppo to take the matters in its own hands, announcing the first mobile app that can take advantage of ray-tracing support in ARM-based chipsets on phones. Surprise, surprise, the app can be previewed on its latest Find X5 Pro flagship in its version powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 processor.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

$357 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon
Moreover, the app in not an app, but simply a 3D live wallpaper collection that has been deliberately crafted by Oppo to showcase the ray-tracing abilities of its phones. The 3D wallpaper application will be released as an APK later on in the year. According to Jane Tian, Head of the Graphics Product Management at the OPPO US Research Center:

As a technology pioneer, OPPO has always actively explored new opportunities to enrich the mobile experience for our users. The ability to take advantage of ray tracing technology across smartphone devices will bring about more realistic gameplay graphics, for more immersive and competitive gaming. Our 3D wallpaper will also serve as a starting point to using the technology to explore future applications in smart devices.

