The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown

The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown0
Jokes aside, the well-known and trusted serial leaker Ice Universe has just shared new Geekbench 5 results, showcasing how each of the current flagship chips has done. Looking at the graph, one could easily tell Apple’s A15 Bionic is still keeping the lead across the board, both in the single and multi-core score.
If we were to take a look at the Android options, however, things start to get a bit spicier. There is a clear winner in the multi-core score, and that is the Dimensity 9000 from MediaTek. In fact, its number is closer to that of the A15 from Apple than to any of the other Android variants.
Benchmarks and real-world results
While it is easy to draw conclusions from raw mathematical calculations, chips often turn out to perform differently once put through their paces in a real-world environment. Like all processors, no matter if mobile or otherwise, to perform at their best they need proper cooling.