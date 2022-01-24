Notification Center

Processors

The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Dimensity 9000 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 in Geekbench 5 showdown
Let us imagine that the current best mobile chipsets in the world enter a bar. They have their jolly good fun, and after a few drinks, decide to bet on who would win in an arm-wrestling contest. Well, it turns out that when it comes to Android, there is a clear winner.

Jokes aside, the well-known and trusted serial leaker Ice Universe has just shared new Geekbench 5 results, showcasing how each of the current flagship chips has done. Looking at the graph, one could easily tell Apple’s A15 Bionic is still keeping the lead across the board, both in the single and multi-core score.


If we were to take a look at the Android options, however, things start to get a bit spicier. There is a clear winner in the multi-core score, and that is the Dimensity 9000 from MediaTek. In fact, its number is closer to that of the A15 from Apple than to any of the other Android variants.

The Dimensity 9000 also manages to win in the single-core score, albeit with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 breathing at its neck. The Exynos 2200 seems to be lagging behind everyone in this particular Geekbench 5 test, with scores pretty similar to those of the Snapdragon 888 from 2021.

Benchmarks and real-world results


While it is easy to draw conclusions from raw mathematical calculations, chips often turn out to perform differently once put through their paces in a real-world environment. Like all processors, no matter if mobile or otherwise, to perform at their best they need proper cooling.

We should start seeing phones equipped with the Dimensity 9000 in the next few months. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and even Samsung are all expected to launch models rocking MediaTek’s hardware. Only then will we be able to see if any of those actually manage to make the most out of the Dimensity 9000.

