Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow

Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow0
26 years before the Apple Watch launched, the Seiko WristMac was released in 1988. The timepiece used AppleTalk to connect to a user's Macintosh and stored phone numbers, handled both daily and weekly recurring alarms, and single-time alarms. It also was used to take notes which then would be exported as a text file to a disk.
According to the description on the ComicConnect website, "This is an extremely rare and obscure piece of tech history, and an incredible find for collectors, investors, and Apple fans. It has rarely been seen since its inception over 30 years ago, and it will likely be years before another one comes to auction anywhere. This is a can’t-miss piece of computer history." Stephen Fishler, ComicConnect CEO and Cofounder says, "The WristMac is so rare, it's hard to predict what it will sell for. We couldn't find any recent confirmed sales."
Bidding for the WristMac starts at $1, and the auction starts online tomorrow, November 22nd, at noon ET. The rare watch could end up being sold for a price in the range of $25,000 to $50,000.