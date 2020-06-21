Snapchat removes racist Juneteenth Lens, says that it wasn't approved
This past Friday, June 19th, the U.S. recognized Juneteenth. It is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. In the wake of the social protests that took place in the U.S. following the murder of George Floyd, no U.S. company was spared for any branding or product that could be considered insensitive in terms of race. That is why products like Mrs. Butterworth, Uncle Ben's, and other iconic brands are being replaced.
This Snapchat #Juneteenth filter is...um...interesting.— Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020
Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew
A Twitter user by the name of Mark S. Luckie diseeminated a tweet revealing what the Lens looked like before it was removed. Snapchat Lens use augmented reality (AR) to add animation to a photo of the user's face. For example, a Snapchat user can turn into a dog with droopy cartoon ears and a nose. Or, the user can turn into a dancing bunny. There isn't anything offensive about those (unless you reallyare a dog or a rabbit).
Investors were pleased to see the racist Lens removed from Snapchat. On Friday, with most stocks giving up ground, SNAP rose over 3% to $22.66 a share.