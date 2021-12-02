Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch

Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch1
The battery on Razer's design will have a capacity of 6000 mAh, which will definitely be necessary to power that lightning fast refresh rate and bright display, as well as the powerful haptic engine that is going to built into the device.
Razer's gaming phone line sold fairly decently, although not as well as it could have. The company is also manufacturing things like gaming-themed face masks, slowly trying to edge their way into becoming a lifestyle brand—with their intriguing Project Hazel RGB "smart mask" prototype making a few headlines lately, although nothing seems to have come of it yet.
However, designing this new gaming console could be Razer's best chance to forge new ground into something completely different, as handheld console gaming peaked with the Nintendo Switch a few years ago, and hasn't seen any significant innovation since then. According to the slides provided by Qualcomm, it will be especially designed for game streaming, with an integrated Xbox Game Cloud-supporting 1080p streaming webcam advertised as part of the package.
We don't have any price information yet, but it will probably be at least double that of the Nintendo Switch, as it brings so much more to the table than we've previously seen on a handheld gaming console.