Hours left on this great tablet deal: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus with quad speakers, FHD screen





If that's your typical use, as opposed to vigorously playing competitive multiplayer games, then maybe a budget tablet is just good enough for you — so long as it has a good screen and good sound.





Well, look at this deal during Prime Day in October — the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, with a 10.6-inch, 2,000 x 1,200 display, and quad speakers for stereo sound, optimized for Dolby Atmos. An octa-core, 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G80 provides sufficient horsepower for daily tasks, and this particular model comes with 128 GB, which is plenty enough for a ton of apps to download.





Currently discounted well below $200 it's a fantastic buy for the non-demanding user — a portable screen that can stay on for about 14 hours, as per its specs, and add some sound and picture to a relaxation corner or office space.









Tablets are typically used as portable tools for media consumption. You can easily carry it around while doing chores, catching up to your favorite series. Prop it up in any room and run that YouTube playlist.