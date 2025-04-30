Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile tells prospective T-Satellite beta testers about a huge perk they are getting

T-Mobile Wireless service
 Last month, I submitted my application to join T-Mobile's T-Satellite beta program which will give me 90 days of free direct-to-cell service. This means that if I find myself in a dead zone without any cellular signal, I'll be able to send a text using satellites orbiting the planet. You don't need to be a T-Mobile subscriber to test the beta. Like half of all those who submitted an application to try T-Satellite, I am not a T-Mobile subscriber..

Thanks to a previous email sent to me by T-Mobile, I have already discovered that my iPhone 15 Pro Max is compatible with T-Satellite. And today, the carrier once again got in touch with me via an email to tell me that my T-Satellite invite is coming soon. According to the email, T-Mobile's phone partners (you know, the top smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and other names you've heard of) are hard at work to get more handsets optimized for direct-to-cell satellite optimization. T-Mobile tells me to expect to be invited to the beta in a couple of weeks.

If you signed up for the T-Satellite beta, you'll get this email soon enough. It lists the things you can expect to receive as a beta tester including:

  • Free satellite service.
  • Access to T-Mobile's traditional 5G network, including 50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts.
  • T‑Mobile benefits like $5 movie tickets, 25% off concert tickets, travel discounts, and T‑Mobile Tuesdays for free stuff and great perks every week
  • You will also receive a $5 Early Adopter discount for satellite service when the beta is over. This will reduce the cost of the service to $10 per month from $15.

This is pretty cool because even though I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber, it sounds as though I will be able to take advantage of certain freebies including the best rewards program in the industry bar none: T-Mobile Tuesdays,

If you verify the compatibility of your phone using the email you are sent, T-Mobile will also offer you the option to get a full year of T-Satellite for free by switching to T-Mobile from your current wireless provider. While T-Satellite currently allows you to send and receive standard text messages, it can also text to 911 and allow location sharing via text. Eventually, users will be able to make and take calls using T-Satellite and use the satellite connection to run apps.

Screenshot of the email sent by T-Mobile alerting those who signed up for the T-Satellite beta.
T-Mobile tells those who signed up for the T-Satellite beta that it will be activated soon.

Keep in mind that if you do sign up for the beta, it automatically renews at a rate of $10 per month when the beta ends. Prevent a billing surprise by knowing the date when your free 90-day beta expires.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.
