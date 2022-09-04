Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID

Arguably the most anticipated non-foldable smartphone from Motorola since 2009's DROID and 2010's DROID X, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be the first smartphone to sport a 200MP image sensor and it will also come with other high-end features including a 125W charger. Yes, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is truly a flagship model that Motorola could use to take on Samsung in the non-foldable Android market (the RAZR will challenge the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if the former is released in the states.).

Motorola is set to unveil the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra on September 8th









pic.twitter.com/JmkUkeqGhq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2022

Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated a tweet that contains a promotional video for the phone. The 200MP camera sensor is the first feature that gets focused on (no pun intended). The camera sure is large, especially when compared to the other two cameras underneath it. Motorola assures us that the camera is "Amazing in any light" and quickly shows us some photographs taken with the phone.

The video reveals that the phone is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which it calls the "fastest, most powerful Snapdragon processor." With the aforementioned 125W TurboCharger, a seven-minute charge is enough to keep you running for the whole day.







The 6.67-inch curved display is pOLED which means it is plastic and the 1080 x 2400 resolution is not the 1440p display you see on some Android flagships like the Pixel 6 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While many will say that you can't tell the difference between 1080p and 1440p, this could be a deal breaker for some. Still, the display will have a 144Hz refresh rate and a bright screen that peaks at 1250 nits.







The video shows that the phone will have Dolby Atmos which delivers spatial "3D" audio that allows users to hear the sounds as though they are coming from in front of them, to their left or right, or behind them. The phone will be introduced on September 8th, two days after the Huawei Mate 50 line is announced, and the day following the iPhone 14 event. The ad runs for 60 seconds which means that once the phone is released in the states, you probably will see this spot plastered all over your favorite television shows and sporting events.











Not only was the Atrix one of the first phones to be equipped with a dual-core processor, but it also was the first to have a fingerprint scanner although the biometric reader was not as reliable as today's technology. An optional Laptop Dock was available that allowed the phone to power a laptop computer. After Motorola's high-end phones like the Atrix failed to make much of a mark, the company started focusing on budget phones like the Moto G.







As Motorola became successful with the budget models, it soon tried its hands in the mid-range arena before returning to flagships in 2020 with the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+. Now, with Motorola the third largest smartphone vendor in the states, the company is on the verge of releasing its most ambitious phone in years.

There is excitement among U.S. Motorola fans as the company is about to unveil its most packed phone in years





As for the Edge 30 Ultra, a 4610mAh battery keeps the lights on, and Android 12 is pre-installed. Besides the 200MP primary camera sensor, there is a 50MP camera sensor behind the Ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP sensor driving the Telephoto camera (with 2x optical zoom). Configuration options include 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage.





Most of this writer's phones have been made by Motorola (DROID, Droid 3, Droid 4, Droid Turbo, Droid Z Force) although my last three daily drivers have been the Pixel 2 XL, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and currently the Pixel 6 Pro. While I wasn't planning on upgrading to a new model this year, I must admit that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has captured my attention with the 200MP camera sensor, the 60MP front-facing camera sensor, and the 125W charger.





It is exciting to have Motorola making relevant flagship phones again, and there is something to be said about doing the tomahawk chop to turn the flashlight on and then off.

