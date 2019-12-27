iOS Apple Editorials

The 2020 iPhone lineup will be Apple's best move yet

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 27, 2019, 1:04 PM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The introduction of the iPhone X in 2017 saw Apple create an entirely new smartphone segment focused on power users. But at the same time, it arguably dropped the ball elsewhere in the name of profit.

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, though, next year's lineup overhaul could be so dramatic that it may be considered the company's best move in years. So many iPhones are planned that Apple will be targeting virtually every consumer demographic north of $399 while also taking into account the needs of different groups of customers. This will give it more opportunity than ever to push both its Wearables and Services businesses.

The iPhone 9 is going to be perfect for traditional users


The spiritual successor to the iPhone SE – the iPhone 9 – is expected to arrive in March as a replacement for the iPhone 8. It'll apparently cost $399 and should pair the latter's body with several iPhone 11 components, therefore making it the perfect device for Apple's most traditional (and stubborn) users who refuse to upgrade to the newer all-screen design. The iPhone 9 may also prove to be a good option for Android users on a budget who are looking to enter Apple's ecosystem for the first time.

Profit naturally isn't the focus here but buyers of the phone may still be willing to sign up to Apple's various services including Apple TV+. And because the iPhone 9's going to feature components that have been designed to work especially with the new services, this device should create a huge long-term opportunity for the growing business.

The iPhone XR & iPhone 11 will be a good all-screen entry point


The iPhone XR was the world's best-selling smartphone for the first nine months of this year and the newer iPhone 11 is on track to steal the title in January. The phones can currently be acquired for just $599 and $699 respectively but are expected to receive hefty $100 price cuts come September 2020, making them the perfect choice for iOS users that are interested in upgrading to the all-screen design. 

Both of these phones will boast slightly higher profit margins than the iPhone 9 but should provide equal opportunity for Apple to push its long list of services. These iPhones may also allow the company to continue growing its Apple Watch and AirPods business. After all, some of these users will have more disposable income and could be upgrading from devices that aren't compatible with the popular wearables.

The compact iPhone 12 may be Apple's secret weapon


The upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may well turn out to be Apple's secret weapon next year because it'll mark the beginning of a completely new iPhone segment. The device is going to offer an updated version of the iPhone 11's popular dual-camera system paired with 5G connectivity and a bigger battery, the three main upgrades consumers will be looking for in 2020. 

If Apple plays its cards right, the iPhone 12 will be the perfect upgrade for iPhone 6/7/8 and iPhone 5/SE users that are fans of Apple's latest design language because it won't be too expensive – a $649 price tag is expected – and certainly won't compromise on size – it's expected to be smaller than the iPhone 8. A large proportion of buyers will, therefore, be customers who previously couldn't use Apple's services or wearables, thus creating yet another chance to boost revenue and profit elsewhere.

The iPhone 12 Plus should satisfy the iPhone 11's demographic


Despite the name, the iPhone 12 Plus will be more of a direct successor to this year’s iPhone 11. It’s expected to couple everything featured on the compact iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch OLED display. This device will continue to target buyers who are looking for the latest iPhone and have a lot of disposable income for services but who aren't willing to spend $1,000 on a Pro model.

The iPhone 12 Pro series will target power users


Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going to benefit from updated triple-camera setups paired with a new 3D sensing system that'll drastically enhance AR content and portrait photography. The most important changes may be the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays that are expected, though, because it'll silence complains about the current ones being too small.

The smaller phone will be used to target iPhone X and iPhone XS owners with massive amounts of disposable income while the bigger version will target iPhone XS Max owners and users of massive Android devices from Samsung and other premium brands.

As long as Apple can stop users from switching platform, it'll probably be happy with the results. But if unsuccessful, Apple could be missing out on large amounts of revenue and profit for its AirPods, Apple Watch, and Services businesses in years to come.

22 Comments

Poptart2828
Reply

1. Poptart2828

Posts: 480; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

Take away all the major restrictions and make me feel like I actually own the device and not just renting it for a year and I'll give the iPhone a shot.

posted on 2 hours ago

tbreezy
Reply

3. tbreezy

Posts: 226; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Lol, if this your feeling of iOS then rather stay on Android buddy.

posted on 2 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

5. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I use iOS alongside Android on a daily basis and I get his point. Beyond choosing the wallpaper and Dark/Light mode there are few personalization options available. You can't even freely position app icons.

posted on 2 hours ago

OneLove123
Reply

22. OneLove123

Posts: 1276; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

He's right, you can't do 99% of the stuff on your own with ios.

posted on 17 min ago

cmdacos
Reply

15. cmdacos

Posts: 4347; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Exactly my thoughts.its not even the basic customization that is the problem. It's the horribly restrictive OS. As an example, not being able to set true default apps, forcing you to use Apple's crap apps like mail, calendar etc and keyboard in some scenarios are enough the frustrate the hell out of me. I don't need to live in a nanny state on my phone and that's 100% where iPhones are.

posted on 1 hour ago

tbreezy
Reply

2. tbreezy

Posts: 226; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Interesting times ahead for ol’ Apple :D Despite the idiots claiming Apple is doomed, they seem to be on the right track, taking biggest profit share, best selling smartphone and now offering an even cheaper entry point for those Android users who have always wanted to jump on to a thorough and dependable ecosystem. Great stuff. :)

posted on 2 hours ago

Tizo101
Reply

6. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

Funny enough, user base for Apple is not growing but their profits keep rising. keep subscribing, keep buying them airpods pro lol

posted on 2 hours ago

Loveneesh
Reply

17. Loveneesh

Posts: 447; Member since: Jul 14, 2015

People with your level of IQ are the reason for apple's Abnormal profit,

posted on 1 hour ago

Tizo101
Reply

4. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

More praise for the fruit

posted on 2 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

7. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Just like I praised Samsung a few weeks ago ;)

posted on 2 hours ago

Tizo101
Reply

8. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

When was this? I must have missed it... I'm also willing to bet that I'm gonna find something about Apple in there.

posted on 2 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

9. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Here you go:https://www.phonearena.com/news/samsung-galaxy-s11-design-unification-smart-move_id121071 No comparisons to Apple either, just how you like it.

posted on 2 hours ago

Tizo101
Reply

10. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

Lol thank you But... "company to better compete in the premium segment with Apple, who also employs a unified design" I knew Apple would be mentioned hehehe

posted on 2 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

11. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

You're welcome. BTW, Huawei is also mentioned if you read the rest of that sentence. Don't just copy one section to fit your narrative. "Another benefit is the fact that it'll allow the company to better compete in the premium segment with Apple, who also employs a unified design, while also giving it an advantage over Huawei, who is always switching up designs and relies mostly on its ability to churn out devices with decent spec sheets and low prices."

posted on 2 hours ago

Tizo101
Reply

14. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

I only copied that because of my initial statement, Apple is mentioned. On a lighter note, this mention is a lot better then some that I've seen on this site.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

13. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Samsung is also mentioned in a similar way in this Apple editorial... which funnily enough you haven't mentioned. "...the bigger version will target iPhone XS Max owners and users of massive Android devices from Samsung and other premium brands."

posted on 1 hour ago

Tizo101
Reply

16. Tizo101

Posts: 642; Member since: Jun 05, 2015

You are really fighting for your rights lol, you are not a biased writer.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

12. User123456789

Posts: 1262; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

If screen is cut, it cannot be "all screen" ....

posted on 1 hour ago

Iodine
Reply

18. Iodine

Posts: 1509; Member since: Jun 19, 2014

Small phones need to stay. iPhone X was somewhat bigger than standard iPhone. But today it is far smaller than any self called flagship of others. I think Apple wants to shrink it back to iPhone 6 and the size of 5,4" seems about right for that. iPhone SE 2 looks like a good frontrunner. The only question is, will the 5,4" be a hypersmartphone, spec to spec matched with the bigger model like 11 Pro, or it will be kind of like 11, with some compromises. WOULD love the first option. The second is passable just because there was not a small iPhone for over 2 years now. The rest of the lineup is only exciting for new tech like 5nm, ProMotion, possibly smaller notches, more cameras 5G and so on so forth. 2020 is a year of new form factors just like 2018 brought the XR and XS Max

posted on 1 hour ago

Loveneesh
Reply

19. Loveneesh

Posts: 447; Member since: Jul 14, 2015

why there is a article on some not at all important apple news and no article on redmi k30 series with 5g at budget price and 64mp Sony imx686 sensor

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

20. joshuaswingle

Posts: 706; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

The Redmi K30 series has only been announced for China. We don't cover that market.

posted on 1 hour ago

darkkjedii
Reply

21. darkkjedii

Posts: 31708; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

If the Pro series 12 is going to target power users, then please throw in some power features like, split view, PIP, multi item clipboard, dedicated numbers row, option for symbols on keyboard, and Pencil support. Oh, and 6 gigs of the good stuff, would be much appreciated Apple.

posted on 56 min ago

