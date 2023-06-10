Porcelain Pixel Fold back in stock; pre-order now for August delivery

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Android Google
Good news for  those of you who were looking to pre-order the 256GB Pixel Fold in Porcelain. Last week, that model was out of stock and sold out. At the time, those interested in the Pixel Fold could still pre-order the Obsidian variant with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. But the Google Store (via Droid-Life) now shows that the Obsidian model is back in stock and can be pre-ordered.

The price of the 256GB Pixel Fold in Porcelain is $1,799 or 24 monthly payments of $74.96. Pre-orders of this model made today will be delivered between August 2nd and August 10th and those pre-ordering the device will also be shipped a Pixel Watch. Actually, all Pixel Fold pre-orders will include a free Pixel Watch from Google.

The Obsidian version of the Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage is also priced at $1,799 or 24 monthly payments of $74.96. This model will arrive between July 26th and August 3rd. The Obsidian Pixel Fold model with 512GB of storage is priced at $1,919 or 24 monthly payments of $79.96. This unit will be delivered between August 2nd and August 10th.

The official release date for the Pixel Fold is June 27th. The Pixel Fold features a Gorilla Glass Victus-protected 5.8-inch external display with a 1080 x 2092 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is 1500 nits. The internal display weighs in at 7.6 inches with an 1840 x 2208 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display sports Ultra Thin Glass with a protective plastic layer and includes an always-on display, At a Glance, and Now Playing. The screen offers peak brightness of 1450 nits.

Under the hood is the Google Tensor 2 chipset along with the Titan M2 security co-processor. The Pixel Fold is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rear bar hosts a 48MP primary camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP periscope telephoto camera delivering 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.
There is a 9.5MP camera on the external display and an 8MP camera in the bezel of the internal display. The 4821mAh battery is supposed to last more than 24 hours.

We've seen how thin this phone can be. The one major hope that consumers have is that the device escapes the usual issues Google seems to have when it launches a new phone.

