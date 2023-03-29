Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Grab the budget POCO M5s at an even more affordable price from Amazon UK
Many tech enthusiasts want the latest and most powerful smartphone on the market. For example, team Samsung usually goes with a phone from the S lineup or with a smartphone from the Galaxy Fold or Flip series. Team Apple usually goes for the latest iPhones.

But some people just want to get a phone, which they can use to call their friends and family, watch a video or two, and take a picture when there is a moment they want to remember. They don't want to spend a fortune on a new smartphone. And if you too fall into that category, then you will probably be happy to learn that Amazon UK is offering the budget POCO M5s with a nice 28% discount as part of its ongoing UK Spring Sale. This means you can save £50 if you get the POCO M5s through this deal.

Get the budget POCO M5s from Amazon and save £50 in the process. The phone has a big battery, a nice screen, good cameras, and decent performance for its price.
The POCO M5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which offers good performance and is even good for gaming. Of course, the phone probably won't run the latest mobile games at their highest video settings, but the performance should be excellent for a smartphone in this price range. The handset also comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is also a microSD card slot on board, so the little storage space won't be an issue when you get an SD card for your POCO M5s.

For the moments you want to capture, the POCO M5s comes equipped with a 64MP main and a 13MP selfie shooter. The main camera can capture videos in 4K and the 13MP in 1080p. The POCO M5 definitely takes great pictures for a phone at this price point.

Of course, you will also want to view pictures and watch videos on a good display, and the POCO M5s offers that as well. The phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is equipped with dual speakers for an even better viewing experience.

A 5,000mAh battery is keeping the lights on the POCO M5s. The phone also supports 33W fast charging and can fully charge the cell in just over an hour, according to POCO.

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
