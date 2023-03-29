Grab the budget POCO M5s at an even more affordable price from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Many tech enthusiasts want the latest and most powerful smartphone on the market. For example, team Samsung usually goes with a phone from the S lineup or with a smartphone from the Galaxy Fold or Flip series. Team Apple usually goes for the latest iPhones.
But some people just want to get a phone, which they can use to call their friends and family, watch a video or two, and take a picture when there is a moment they want to remember. They don't want to spend a fortune on a new smartphone. And if you too fall into that category, then you will probably be happy to learn that Amazon UK is offering the budget POCO M5s with a nice 28% discount as part of its ongoing UK Spring Sale. This means you can save £50 if you get the POCO M5s through this deal.
The POCO M5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which offers good performance and is even good for gaming. Of course, the phone probably won't run the latest mobile games at their highest video settings, but the performance should be excellent for a smartphone in this price range. The handset also comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is also a microSD card slot on board, so the little storage space won't be an issue when you get an SD card for your POCO M5s.
Of course, you will also want to view pictures and watch videos on a good display, and the POCO M5s offers that as well. The phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is equipped with dual speakers for an even better viewing experience.
A 5,000mAh battery is keeping the lights on the POCO M5s. The phone also supports 33W fast charging and can fully charge the cell in just over an hour, according to POCO.
For the moments you want to capture, the POCO M5s comes equipped with a 64MP main and a 13MP selfie shooter. The main camera can capture videos in 4K and the 13MP in 1080p. The POCO M5 definitely takes great pictures for a phone at this price point.
