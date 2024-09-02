Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google's big change to the Play Store saves you plenty of time when updating your apps

0comments
The home screen of an a Galaxy phone shows the app icon for the Google Play Store in focus.
Back in April, we told you that Google made a little improvement to the Google Play Store that allows the app storefront to install up to two new apps simultaneously. For example, let's say you see an app you want to install on your Android phone. So you begin the process of installing it on your device. While that is going on, you see another app you want to download. Previously, you'd have to wait for the first app to finish installing before the phone would start to install the second app.

But this changed back in April which, it's hard to believe, was five months ago! Now, when you see that second app that you want, you can press Install and without a delay, the installation process will begin.

Google is now taking this capability a step further. Have you ever opened the Play Store, tapped the profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen, pressed on Manage apps & device, clicked on Updates, and discovered that you have over 70 apps that need to be updated? This process used to take longer than it does now, possibly hours because your phone would only update one app at a time.

With this change, Android users will be finished updating their existing apps in no time. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google&#039;s big change to the Play Store saves you plenty of time when updating your apps
Now, Google has made a big change to the number of apps and games that can be updated simultaneously. As many as three apps or games will be updated at the same time. This might not seem like a big deal to you. But if you started updating your installed apps and realized that out of the over 70 apps in your queue is an app you wanted to use right away, you'll be happy to see how much faster the update is completed giving you your access back to that one app.

So whether you are installing two apps from the Google Play Store that happened to catch your fancy within seconds of each other, or updating three apps or games simultaneously, Google is saving you time and plenty of it. Watching up to three apps and games update at the same time is certain a sight to behold. Watch your phone handle this one day when you have at least 20 or so apps that need to be updated. You will be amazed at how fast your list is updated especially if you remember how long it used to take to update your existing apps.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

