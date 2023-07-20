New Google Play Store feature will show you what an app looks like on different devices

According to @AssembleDebug on Twitter (via AndroidPolice ), a new feature is being tested for the Google Play Store that will allow you to see what an app that you're considering downloading on your phone, looks like when installed on other devices such as a tablet, a smartwatch, a TV and more. The Play Store listing will change depending on the device you select. The reviews, and the number of stars listed, will be limited to show the result of the reviews the app received on the device type selected.









Google Play is testing a new thing which adds chips on the details page of an app as shown in video below. Tapping on different option shows the different rating, downloads, screenshots etc according to the device type such as TV, Watch, Tablet, Phone and Chromebooks. pic.twitter.com/PkHcpVj3Px — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) July 20, 2023

For example, the app you're looking at might have high reviews by smartphone users but on a smartwatch or a tablet, that app might be a flop. The screenshots that accompany the Play Store listing will change to accommodate the device that you choose to install the app on. Tapping the down arrow on the right side of the "Install" button on a Play Store listing will allow you to install an app on more than one device at the same time.

These features are cool indeed but have not been widely rolled out yet to Android users. Those who do have the buttons on their phones are able to use them which should indicate that it shouldn't be terribly long before Android users will be able to find them in the Google Play Store. On the other hand, you don't want to count your chickens before they hatch which is just another way of saying that until these features are available to everyone, there is always the possibility that they won't be officially rolled out.





If you are an Android user, and the owner of an eligible Pixel model at that, we might as well take this time to update you about what will happen over the next few weeks. The August security update should be released Monday, August 7th. And the stable, final version of Android 14 should be dropped by Google at any time next month. Once that happens, and you've installed the stable version of the new Android build, you'll be able to exit the Android 14 Beta program without having to do a factory reset.





Don't worry about it right now-we will remind you when the time comes.

