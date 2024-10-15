See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Pixel Watch 3 'Design of' video shows off unreleased update to Concentric watch face

Google Wearables
The Google Pixel Watch 3 held in a person's hand towards the viewer.
Made by Google has now released a stylized "design of" video for its Pixel Watch 3 and the latest such video shows off an unreleased tweak to the Concentric face for the timepiece. The company always releases such videos for its Pixel and Nest products.

In the video, titled "The Design of Pixel Watch 3", and in its thumbnail, we see a Concentric layout that does not exist for the Pixel Watch 3. It's probably the Dial I but with a ring of four complications in between the minutes and seconds.


Battery percentage and heart rate complications take the bottom two slots. However, the VO2 Max (or cardio fitness score) is not available as a watch face complication so far, and it's the third one shown in the video. The fourth complication shows two waves with a numerical value, which could probably be the breathing rate.


Right now, breathing rate is only measured during the night as part of Health Metrics on the smartwatch.

The other watch faces shown in the video are already available with this year's timepiece, including Active, Field, and Track. Hopefully, this new Concentric update is actually going to come and it's not only a mockup made to look fancy.

Watch the full video:
Video Thumbnail

So far, Google has never released new Pixel Watch faces outside of annual device launches. But this could be an update to a popular existing face, so we're not sure how (and if) Google could do that. Also, the Mountain View tech giant has yet to update the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 with the new 2024 faces.

The Pixel Watch 3 was announced alongside the Pixel 9 during a Made by Google event in early September. It comes with a bigger and brighter display, advanced fitness features from Fitbit, and deep integration with Google apps and services.

In my opinion, the watch face seen in the 'Design of' video looks pretty cool, and I hope Google releases it as an update for the Concentric watch face of the Pixel Watch 3.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Loading Comments...

