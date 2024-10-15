Pixel Watch 3 'Design of' video shows off unreleased update to Concentric watch face

In the video, titled "The Design of Pixel Watch 3 ", and in its thumbnail, we see a Concentric layout that does not exist for the Pixel Watch 3 . It's probably the Dial I but with a ring of four complications in between the minutes and seconds.







Battery percentage and heart rate complications take the bottom two slots. However, the VO2 Max (or cardio fitness score) is not available as a watch face complication so far, and it's the third one shown in the video. The fourth complication shows two waves with a numerical value, which could probably be the breathing rate.











Right now, breathing rate is only measured during the night as part of Health Metrics on the smartwatch.

The other watch faces shown in the video are already available with this year's timepiece, including Active, Field, and Track. Hopefully, this new Concentric update is actually going to come and it's not only a mockup made to look fancy.







Watch the full video:







