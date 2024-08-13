Pixel Watch 3 could save your life with a new Loss of Pulse Detection feature





Pixel Watch 3

The Loss of Pulse Detection feature is opt-in. If it senses your pulse has stopped and you don’t respond, it will automatically reach out to emergency services to get you the care you need.The Loss of Pulse Detection on theis a smart fusion of sensors, AI, and advanced signal-processing algorithms. It works by using the existing Heart Rate sensor, which tracks your pulse with a green light. If your pulse disappears, the watch kicks into high gear, activating infrared and red lights to double-check while the motion sensor scans for any movement.An AI-driven algorithm then analyzes all these signals to determine if there’s really a loss of pulse. If it confirms, the watch initiates a check-in, asking if you’re okay while keeping an eye out for any movement. If there’s no response and no motion, it ramps up with an audio alarm and a countdown. If you still don’t respond, the watch automatically calls emergency services via its LTE connection or your paired phone, sending an alert that no pulse was detected along with your location.Starting in September, this life-saving feature will be available on thein several European countries, including the UK, France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Google is also working with regulators to roll it out in even more regions soon.