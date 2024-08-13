Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Pixel Watch 3 could save your life with a new Loss of Pulse Detection feature

By
Pixel Watch 3 could save your life with a new Loss of Pulse Detection feature
The Pixel Watch 3 is now officially here, and it’s not just about sleek design and performance boosts. This latest smartwatch from Google packs some impressive new features, including the ability to detect a loss of pulse and automatically dial emergency services.

Pixel Watch 3 is breaking new ground with a first-of-its-kind feature


Video Thumbnail
The new Loss of Pulse Detection feature on the Pixel Watch 3. | Video credit – Google

The Pixel Watch 3 is breaking new ground with its Loss of Pulse Detection feature. This life-saving tool is designed to get you emergency help fast if your heart suddenly stops beating. In those critical moments when every second counts, the watch can automatically connect you to medical services, potentially making all the difference.

Typically, you’d need someone nearby to notice and call for help, but the reality is that many people experience a loss of pulse when they’re alone, making it nearly impossible to get assistance. This is where the Pixel Watch 3 could make a huge impact, potentially saving lives when no one else is around.

The Loss of Pulse Detection feature is opt-in. If it senses your pulse has stopped and you don’t respond, it will automatically reach out to emergency services to get you the care you need.


The Loss of Pulse Detection on the Pixel Watch 3 is a smart fusion of sensors, AI, and advanced signal-processing algorithms. It works by using the existing Heart Rate sensor, which tracks your pulse with a green light. If your pulse disappears, the watch kicks into high gear, activating infrared and red lights to double-check while the motion sensor scans for any movement.

An AI-driven algorithm then analyzes all these signals to determine if there’s really a loss of pulse. If it confirms, the watch initiates a check-in, asking if you’re okay while keeping an eye out for any movement. If there’s no response and no motion, it ramps up with an audio alarm and a countdown. If you still don’t respond, the watch automatically calls emergency services via its LTE connection or your paired phone, sending an alert that no pulse was detected along with your location.

Starting in September, this life-saving feature will be available on the Pixel Watch 3 in several European countries, including the UK, France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Google is also working with regulators to roll it out in even more regions soon.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
