Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Cool new feature will give Pixel users more control over the vibrations they feel from their phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
PhoneAreba's Vic holds a Pixel 9 Pro XL in his right hand while looking at the display.
Android, of course, is known for giving users more customizable control over their phones, and Google's Pixel phones are supposed to showcase the Android operating system. As a result, it should be no surprise to hear that the Google Sounds app might soon be receiving an update that gives Pixel users more control over the haptic feedback that comes from their devices.

According to Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, the yet-to-be-released version 3.2 of the Google Sounds app will allow Pixel users to decide which vibration pattern they want to use with certain ringtones or notification alerts. Rahman says that he was able to obtain the unreleased 3.2 version of the Google Sounds app from "tipster" Nail Sadykov. Sadykov gave the APK to Rahmaan which allowed him to install it on his Pixel phone.

Google Sounds 3.2 Ringtone alert options. | Image credit-Android Authority - Cool new feature will give Pixel users more control over the vibrations they feel from their phones
Google Sounds 3.2 Ringtone alert options. | Image credit-Android Authority

As soon as Mishaal took his Pixel to Settings > Sound & vibration > Ringtone alert or Notification alert, he discovered that there were now two tabs on the Ringtone Alerts page, one for Sounds and the other for Vibrations. The Sounds tab showed the usual ringtones and notification alerts that most Pixel users are familiar with. The Vibration tab, on the other hand, revealed something new with a selection of vibration patterns that Pixel users could choose from.

For ringtones, Pixel users will have 12 vibration options to choose from such as:

  • Synchronized
  • Classic Long Vibration
  • Bumps
  • Buzz
  • Rhythm
  • Swirl
  • Drumbeat
  • Swoop
  • Snare
  • Gentle wave
  • Heartbeat
  • Gears

For notification alerts, there are 11 such vibration patterns for Pixel users to rummage through:

  • Classic Short Vibration
  • Taps
  • Blip
  • Rumble
  • Waves
  • Soft rise
  • Tremor
  • Fireworks
  • Rattlesnake
  • Whir
  • Rapid fire
 
Each pattern is different. Some are more intense than others, while some vibration patterns run longer. It will be up to each Pixel user to decide whether he/she wants to take the time to decide which combination of sound and vibration suits them the best. If you're getting upset about the time it will take you to go through the sound and vibration options, keep in mind that this level of customization is why you signed up for Android.

Vibration patterns available for Pixel users in the Google Sounds 3.2 app. | Image credit-Android Authority - Cool new feature will give Pixel users more control over the vibrations they feel from their phones
Vibration patterns available for Pixel users in the Google Sounds 3.2 app. | Image credit-Android Authority

It isn't clear when Google will push out the updated version of Google Sounds but it is a cool feature and is one you will definitely not expect to find coming any time soon to iOS.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless