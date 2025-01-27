Cool new feature will give Pixel users more control over the vibrations they feel from their phones

Android, of course, is known for giving users more customizable control over their phones, and Google's Pixel phones are supposed to showcase the Android operating system. As a result, it should be no surprise to hear that the Google Sounds app might soon be receiving an update that gives Pixel users more control over the haptic feedback that comes from their devices.





According to Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, the yet-to-be-released version 3.2 of the Google Sounds app will allow Pixel users to decide which vibration pattern they want to use with certain ringtones or notification alerts. Rahman says that he was able to obtain the unreleased 3.2 version of the Google Sounds app from "tipster" Nail Sadykov. Sadykov gave the APK to Rahmaan which allowed him to install it on his Pixel phone.









As soon as Mishaal took his Pixel to Settings > Sound & vibration > Ringtone alert or Notification alert , he discovered that there were now two tabs on the Ringtone Alerts page, one for Sounds and the other for Vibrations. The Sounds tab showed the usual ringtones and notification alerts that most Pixel users are familiar with. The Vibration tab, on the other hand, revealed something new with a selection of vibration patterns that Pixel users could choose from.





For ringtones, Pixel users will have 12 vibration options to choose from such as:



