Android 11 update adds cool AR feature to Google Maps for Pixel users

The Pixel feature drop also includes Smart Replies. This is supposed to make it effortless to respond to chats and other messages by suggesting certain replies. All of the necessary processing is handled on the phone for privacy. The feature isn't offered on all chat apps, and works with the English language only. It also requires that the device include Gboard, which is Google's stock Android QWERTY keyboard.





The Pixel can now make app suggestions that are based on how and when the user typically opens certain apps. For example, at specific times of the day, perhaps for the morning and evening commute, Google Maps might be recommended. During the late evening, the recommendations would probably include streaming content apps that deliver those popular sitcoms and dramas that help users wind down after a tough day. And overview actions deliver new and easier ways to take a screen shot, copy and paste, and save/share data. Speaking about recommendations, the Pixel will now come up with intelligent suggestions for folder names. Apps can be grouped by themes such as "Photography, News, Navigation, Fitness" and more.



