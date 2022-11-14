Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here

The tipster who gave us the first look at the Google Pixel Watch is back with a massive leak on the Google Pixel Fold which includes 3D renders of the device based on real images of the phone. Jon Prosser, the frontman for Front Page Tech says that the Pixel Fold is real and apparently, that is going to be the name of the device (so no Pixel Notepad moniker) although this has yet to be confirmed inside the company.





Prosser, who says on today's episode of FPT that he is "highly confident" about the leak, notes that the foldable Pixel will be available in Chalk and Obsidian which means white and black. Google has codenamed the device Project Passport and it is expected to sell for $1,799. It will sport a Pixel-like external display with a 9.5MP punch-hole camera along with a 9.5MP camera in the top right of the bezel that surrounds the internal tablet-sized screen.





The speakers will be located on the top and bottom of the phone, and the fingerprint scanner will be integrated with the side-mounted power button. There is no under-display biometric reader on the Pixel Fold. And while the camera bar on the back does resemble the one found on the Pixel 7 series, it also is not an exact copy either.





Previously posted rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold will sport a 7.6-inch internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and reportedly the panel will be made by Samsung. But you must understand that this project has been started and stopped and started again possibly more than just one time. Pixel fans will no doubt feel better once Google officially introduces the first Pixel foldable.





Google has been working to expand the Pixel ecosystem which by next year will include phones, a tablet, a smartwatch, smart displays, and true wireless ear buds. Adding a foldable handset will give Google a device in its lineup that even Apple doesn't offer.







The Pixel Fold could be released next May in line with the Google I/O developer conference.

