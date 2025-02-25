At half off, the Pixel Buds Pro are outshining premium earbuds across the market

As for the earphones themselves, they were Google's best earbuds before the release of their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2. This means they deliver a premium sound out of the box. You can also tailor them to your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in their Pixel Buds Pro companion app. Additionally, they also boast effective ANC, which can mute the whole world.Another highlight is their impressive battery life, which offers up to 7 hours of listening time with ANC on or up to 11 hours with ANC off. When using the case, the total playtime increases to 20 hours with ANC enabled and up to 31 hours with ANC disabled.All in all, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a fantastic choice, offering top-notch sound, great ANC, and impressive battery life—all for just under $100. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab these amazing earbuds at an unbeatable price today!