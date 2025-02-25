GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

At half off, the Pixel Buds Pro are outshining premium earbuds across the market

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Audio Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Buds Pro on a white background.
How does scoring Google's former flagship earbuds for just under $100 sound to you? It surely seems like a deal you don't want to miss! Well, Lady Luck is apparently on your side today, as this is exactly the opportunity this lovely article you're reading presents to you right now!

Woot is currently selling the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro at a generous 50% price cut, allowing you to score a pair for only $99.99. This way, you'll save $100. What's more, the earbuds are in new condition and even come with Woot's 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty. Just act fast, as this is a limited-time promo, and you never know when it could expire.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Now 50% OFF at Woot!

$99 99
$199 99
$100 off (50%)
The high-end Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for 50% off at Woot, allowing you to grab a pair for just $99.99. This way, you'll save $100. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and are a steal at their current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save $89 on Amazon!

$89 off (44%)
Alternatively, you can grab a pair of Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon, where these fellas are available at a sweet $89 discount.
Buy at Amazon

Psst: Woot is also selling the phenomenal Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at 46% off!

As for the earphones themselves, they were Google's best earbuds before the release of their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2. This means they deliver a premium sound out of the box. You can also tailor them to your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in their Pixel Buds Pro companion app. Additionally, they also boast effective ANC, which can mute the whole world.

Another highlight is their impressive battery life, which offers up to 7 hours of listening time with ANC on or up to 11 hours with ANC off. When using the case, the total playtime increases to 20 hours with ANC enabled and up to 31 hours with ANC disabled.

All in all, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a fantastic choice, offering top-notch sound, great ANC, and impressive battery life—all for just under $100. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab these amazing earbuds at an unbeatable price today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless