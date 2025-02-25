Score the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 46% off if you can overlook one small thing
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for high-end earbuds, you might be eyeing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the tech giant's latest flagship earphones. Well, we're back with an incredible deal on these fellas, allowing you to score them at a generous discount if you're quick enough and can overlook one small thing.
Don't reject this deal just yet! While they don't come with the standard warranty, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer incredible value, especially at their current price at Woot.
Being Samsung's top-of-the-line earphones, they deliver premium sound with punchy bass. What's more, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to tailor their audio to your taste.
They also have effective ANC, though we should note that it's not as strong as the active noise-canceling on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. During testing, we could still hear things like keyboard clicks and the hum of the air conditioner. However, once the music starts, those sounds pretty much fade away.
As for battery life, it doesn't disappoint. With ANC on, you can enjoy around 6 hours of music, and the charging case boosts that to 26 hours. If you switch off ANC, the earbuds last up to 7 hours on their own, with the case providing a total of 30 hours.
It's no wonder the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are so highly rated and are among the top earbuds out there. They offer excellent sound, effective ANC, and impressive battery life, creating a fantastic listening experience. Don't miss out—grab a pair at a hefty discount now while the offer lasts!
At this very moment, Woot is selling these bad boys for a whopping 46% off their price, allowing you to grab a pair for just $134.99. This way, you'll save $115 and rock the best Galaxy Buds on the market. However, one thing to keep in mind is that this is an international model, which means it doesn't come with the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty. Nonetheless, you'll still get Woot's 90-day limited guarantee.
