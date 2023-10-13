Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

You can still snatch Google's top-tier Pixel Buds Pro with their Prime Day discount on Amazon

The second Amazon Prime Day of this year may be a thing of the past now, but a few of the awesome Prime Day deals we witnessed are still available on Amazon.

For instance, those who didn't score sweet savings on a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, Google's current top-of-the-line earbuds, can still get these incredible earphones in Charcoal color for 30% off their price. Or, in other words, you can score sweet savings of $60 on these amazing earbuds if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Google promotes its Pixel Buds Pro as its "best set of earbuds yet." Now, this may sound like an overstatement, but the truth is that these bad boys are indeed pretty awesome.

As true high-end earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver incredible sound. Also, the Pixel Buds Pro app has a 5-band custom EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound of your earbuds entirely to your preferences. In addition to that, the earbuds have good Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can effectively kill annoying noises from car engines and air conditioning.

The battery life is also pretty impressive. On their own, these tiny earbuds deliver up to 7 hours of listening time with ANC on. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 20 hours, again with ANC enabled. However, without ANC, the earbuds offer up to 11 hours of battery life on their own and up to 31 hours with their case.

We can say that Google has indeed made very impressive little earbuds. And the best thing is that these earphones can now be yours at their discounted Prime Day price even after the event has ended. However, this sweet discount probably won't stay available for long, so don't waste time and just get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro at a discount price now before it's too late.
