Pixel 9 series debut marks the end of the road for older Pixel models

No discounts for the OG foldable – Google is just pulling it off the market

If you were holding out for a price drop on the originalwith the launch of Google’s new foldable, you might be out of luck. The company has discontinued the originalalong with theand Pixel 7 Pro The first-genhit the market in mid-2023, so its early exit might come as a surprise. Google typically keeps older models around at a discount, but it seems the company wanted a clean slate with its foldable lineup. After all, the newFold offers some solid upgrades, including:So, the original Google foldable is officially retired, and it is taking theandwith it, which is not so surprising. Google typically only features the last two generations of Pixel phones on its site. However, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a is still available since it launched later than its more expensive siblings.It might seem a bit sudden, but Google’s decision to retire theafter just a year makes sense. The company probably couldn't offer a discount big enough to make the older model more appealing than the new and improved version. However, if you are set on the original Fold, keep an eye on third-party retailers – they are likely to drop some enticing deals as they clear out their remaining stock.