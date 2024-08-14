Pixel 9 series debut marks the end of the road for older Pixel models
Google just dropped its latest lineup: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That is right – four flagship models at once! But to make space for the new arrivals, the tech giant is pulling the plug on the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 series.
If you were holding out for a price drop on the original Pixel Fold with the launch of Google’s new foldable, you might be out of luck. The company has discontinued the original Pixel Fold along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
So, the original Google foldable is officially retired, and it is taking the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with it, which is not so surprising. Google typically only features the last two generations of Pixel phones on its site. However, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a is still available since it launched later than its more expensive siblings.
No discounts for the OG foldable – Google is just pulling it off the market
The first-gen Pixel Fold hit the market in mid-2023, so its early exit might come as a surprise. Google typically keeps older models around at a discount, but it seems the company wanted a clean slate with its foldable lineup. After all, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers some solid upgrades, including:
- A refreshed design that matches the Pixel 9 series
- A slimmer, lighter build
- New aspect ratio
- Larger displays
- Faster charging
The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a refreshed design. | Image credit – Google
It might seem a bit sudden, but Google’s decision to retire the Pixel Fold after just a year makes sense. The company probably couldn't offer a discount big enough to make the older model more appealing than the new and improved version. However, if you are set on the original Fold, keep an eye on third-party retailers – they are likely to drop some enticing deals as they clear out their remaining stock.
