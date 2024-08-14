Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Pixel 9 series debut marks the end of the road for older Pixel models

Pixel 9 series debut marks the end of the road for older Pixel models
Google just dropped its latest lineup: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That is right – four flagship models at once! But to make space for the new arrivals, the tech giant is pulling the plug on the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 series.

No discounts for the OG foldable – Google is just pulling it off the market


If you were holding out for a price drop on the original Pixel Fold with the launch of Google’s new foldable, you might be out of luck. The company has discontinued the original Pixel Fold along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The first-gen Pixel Fold hit the market in mid-2023, so its early exit might come as a surprise. Google typically keeps older models around at a discount, but it seems the company wanted a clean slate with its foldable lineup. After all, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers some solid upgrades, including:

  • A refreshed design that matches the Pixel 9 series
  • A slimmer, lighter build
  • New aspect ratio
  • Larger displays
  • Faster charging


So, the original Google foldable is officially retired, and it is taking the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with it, which is not so surprising. Google typically only features the last two generations of Pixel phones on its site. However, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a is still available since it launched later than its more expensive siblings.

It might seem a bit sudden, but Google’s decision to retire the Pixel Fold after just a year makes sense. The company probably couldn't offer a discount big enough to make the older model more appealing than the new and improved version. However, if you are set on the original Fold, keep an eye on third-party retailers – they are likely to drop some enticing deals as they clear out their remaining stock.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

