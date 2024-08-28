Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Pixel 9 Pro XL teardown reveals Google's efforts to improve repairability

Google
Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is a significant improvement over its predecessors in terms of durability and repairability, which is not something we can say for the Pixel Watch 3.

The folks at iFixit have done a teardown of Google's latest high-end flagship, and found out a few key differences from previous generations.

One of the most notable changes that makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL easier to repair is its dual-entry design. This allows users to remove either the front screen or the back panel independently, making repairs easier and more accessible.

The new design provides greater flexibility for repairs as users don't need to risk breaking the display (which turns out is easily damaged if you opt to take it off) in order to make any repairs that don't require it.

Google has also enhanced the Pixel 9 Pro XL's durability by introducing a mid-plate that provides additional structural rigidity, meaning it should be harder to break the phone by applying pressure to its middle section. This, combined with the new more boxy design that makes it more resistant to damage from falls, makes the phone twice as durable as its predecessor.

Repairability takeaways


There are a few key takeaways from iFixit's Pixel 9 Pro XL teardown that you should make note of.

The good:

  • Battery replacement — While the process can still be challenging, replacing the battery is generally easier than in previous Pixel models. However, the "sliding saw-style pull tab" can be difficult to use.
  • USB-C port replacement — Google has simplified the replacement of the USB-C port by placing it on a separate daughterboard. This makes it easier to repair or replace if necessary.

The bad:

  • Screen replacement — While the dual-entry design makes screen replacement possible, it can still be delicate. The screen is described as "fragile," and there's a risk of damage during removal.

Additional Features:

  • Separate daughterboard — The USB-C port and SIM card are now located on a separate daughterboard, making them easier to access and replace.
  • Vapor chamber — The Pixel 9 Pro XL now features a vapor chamber, which helps to manage heat and improve performance.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL represents a significant step forward in terms of durability and repairability. The dual-entry design, improved durability, and easier component replacements make it a more user-friendly device.

However, there are still some challenges, such as the difficulty of removing the screen and battery in certain cases, so we would recommend going to a professional repair shop and not doing the repairs yourself if you have little to no experience.

Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

