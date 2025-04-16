Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Top-of-the-line 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL is generously discounted on Amazon

The 128GB Pixel 9 Pro may be selling at a bargain price on Amazon, but if you believe its 6.3-inch display won't be sufficient for your needs, feel free to go for the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL instead.

A third-party seller on Amazon is knocking $213 off the 128GB version of this big boy, cutting 19% from its usual price. That means you can grab the option in Obsidian for just under $890. Considering it typically goes for about $1,100, this is a pretty sweet deal that we recommend jumping on while it's still up for grabs.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Obsidian: Save $213 on Amazon!

$213 off (19%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage is now on sale for $213 off its price on Amazon. This lets you score one of the best phones on the market for south of $890. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best smartphones out there, the bigger brother of the Pixel 9 Pro brings all of Google's top-tier features to the table. Powered by the cutting-edge Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, it delivers seriously fast performance, while the extra memory enables quicker execution of on-device AI-powered tasks.

Need a phone that takes incredible photos? The Pixel 9 Pro XL has you covered there, too. With a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide lens, and a 48 MP telephoto snapper, it captures highly detailed images with vibrant colors. It's so impressive in the camera department that it earned a spot in our roundup of the best camera phones.

On top of that, it sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support, delivering beautiful visuals. So, you'll be able to enjoy your pictures and videos in stunning detail.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a no-brainer, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't wait—save big now!
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
