Pixel 7a visits the FCC; Google to take its mid-ranger to another level this year



Three different variants of what appears to be the mid-range Pixel 7a were listed by the FCC. The listings for each of the three model numbers, G0DZQ GHL1X , and GWKK3 , mentioned the other variants and also included another model number, G82U8.





As noted by 9to5Google , a document created by Google explains the differences: "FCC ID: A4RG0DZQ (parent model for NFC), FCC ID: A4RGWKK3 (parent model for BT/WLAN) and FCC ID: A4RGHL1X (variant model) use the same identical internal printed circuit board layouts, while the variant models depopulates mmWave related components and populated a different MHB ENDC module, details are available in the operational description."





Some of you might feel that the listings can't be for the Pixel 7a since Google mentions support for mmWave 5G and the Pixel 6a supported sub-6GHz 5G only. But that is not true. The Verizon variant of the Pixel 6a does support mmWave 5G. So we can go ahead with our theory that the Pixel 7a was the Pixel phone that visited the FCC.











The Pixel 7a is expected to take the mid-range A-series Pixel phones to a new level this year with a 6.1-inch display carrying a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, we should find a primary camera using the 64MP Sony IMX787 image sensor alongside an ultra-wide camera driven by the 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor. The Google Tensor 2 SoC will be under the hood. While the Pixel 7a resembles the Pixel 7, it does have thicker bezels.





While the FCC listings could have been for the rumored Pixel Fold, a couple of the units tested by the FCC had serial numbers of "28291FQHN" or "28251FQHN." That dovetails with a serial number of "2A281FQHN" that was spotted on the display of a Pixel 7a DVT (Design Validation Test) unit that we showed you last month.





Since FCC confidentiality expires in six months, we should see the Pixel 7a released around the same time that the Pixel 6a was launched last year, which was on July 28th. For the covered six-month period, the FCC prevents the public from seeing images of a device submitted to the agency along with manuals and other sensitive materials. The Pixel 7a could be introduced at the Google I/O developer conference expected to be held in May.

