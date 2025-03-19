You can still save $700 and score the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at a budget price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Being the elite bargain hunters we are, we're constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals. While we were browsing for great offers at Woot today, we saw that the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is still discounted by a whopping $700.
Yep, that's right! Woot's generous deal that lets you get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for only $399.99 is still up for grabs. The offer is hard to pass up, as the Pixel 7 Pro was Google's top-of-the-line phone from October 2022 to October 2023 and would have set you back about $1,100 during that time. However, thanks to that hefty discount, you can currently get it for the price of a budget smartphone.
Just act fast, though, as this promo has been available for a while, and you never know when it will expire. It would be a shame if you missed out on getting such a capable device at such a bargain price, especially if you're a Pixel user on a budget.
With its speedy Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still delivers fast performance and is more than capable of handling most tasks and games without issues.
So, yeah! The Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal while available for just $399.99. Therefore, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a bargain price now!
Yep, that's right! Woot's generous deal that lets you get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for only $399.99 is still up for grabs. The offer is hard to pass up, as the Pixel 7 Pro was Google's top-of-the-line phone from October 2022 to October 2023 and would have set you back about $1,100 during that time. However, thanks to that hefty discount, you can currently get it for the price of a budget smartphone.
Just act fast, though, as this promo has been available for a while, and you never know when it will expire. It would be a shame if you missed out on getting such a capable device at such a bargain price, especially if you're a Pixel user on a budget.
With its speedy Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still delivers fast performance and is more than capable of handling most tasks and games without issues.
Staying true to its Pixel heritage, our friend here is also a champ in the camera department. Its 50 MP main snapper takes gorgeous photos with high detail and vibrant colors. It also boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, offering an incredible viewing experience, especially when streaming content in HDR10+.
So, yeah! The Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal while available for just $399.99. Therefore, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a bargain price now!
Things that are NOT allowed: