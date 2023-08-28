Snatch a Pixel 7 Pro for way less than usual through this awesome Amazon UK deal
Google's phones are among the best on the market, with the Pixel 7 Pro being the best of them all. And right now, if you live in the UK, you can score an awesome deal on precisely this amazing handset.
Amazon UK is currently selling the 128GB Obsidian-colored version of Google's top-of-the-line smartphone at an amazing 23% discount, which will result in £194 in savings if you act fast and capitalize on this deal before it's too late.
Being the best Pixel phone currently available, the Pixel 7 Pro offers everything you would want your new phone to have. For example, with its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers incredible top-tier performance, so you will be able to run heavy apps and games without stutters.
Additionally, as with every Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes gorgeous photos. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, both sensors can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps, so your videos will also look amazing.
Buying a Pixel 7 Pro means you are getting a high-end smartphone with incredible performance, great cameras, and awesome battery life. The phone is worth every single pound and is now an even bigger bargain with Amazon UK's current £194 discount. That said, we don't know how long the offer will remain active, so be sure to act fast! Tap on the deal button in this article and save big on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro right now!
The Pixel 7 Pro also offers pretty awesome battery life. It's powered by a huge 5000 mAh battery, which will easily last you even through a more intense day without the need to make a pit stop for charging.
