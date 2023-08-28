Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snatch a Pixel 7 Pro for way less than usual through this awesome Amazon UK deal

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch a Pixel 7 Pro for way less than usual through this awesome Amazon UK deal
Google's phones are among the best on the market, with the Pixel 7 Pro being the best of them all. And right now, if you live in the UK, you can score an awesome deal on precisely this amazing handset.

Amazon UK is currently selling the 128GB Obsidian-colored version of Google's top-of-the-line smartphone at an amazing 23% discount, which will result in £194 in savings if you act fast and capitalize on this deal before it's too late.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Save £194!

Grab the Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon UK and save £194 in the process. The phone has top-tier performance, takes amazing photos, and the best thing is it can be yours for way less than usual.
£194 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Being the best Pixel phone currently available, the Pixel 7 Pro offers everything you would want your new phone to have. For example, with its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers incredible top-tier performance, so you will be able to run heavy apps and games without stutters.

Additionally, as with every Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes gorgeous photos. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, both sensors can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps, so your videos will also look amazing.

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers pretty awesome battery life. It's powered by a huge 5000 mAh battery, which will easily last you even through a more intense day without the need to make a pit stop for charging.

Buying a Pixel 7 Pro means you are getting a high-end smartphone with incredible performance, great cameras, and awesome battery life. The phone is worth every single pound and is now an even bigger bargain with Amazon UK's current £194 discount. That said, we don't know how long the offer will remain active, so be sure to act fast! Tap on the deal button in this article and save big on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro right now!

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless