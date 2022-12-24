Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro edge into treat-yourself territory after insane discounts
This part of the year is a little bittersweet and we can all do with a little treat-yourself gift to keep the spirits high and what better gift than Google's awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are on sale?

If you keep up with tech news, you probably already know that Google is in a league of its own when it comes to top phone cameras. The Mountain View giant has kind of rewritten the rules of phone photography. On top of that, the company also makes its own chips now, so you get a more optimized experience.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both great all-around smartphones with a distinct design, unparalleled AI capabilities, and long software support. The Tensor G2 chip that fuels the phones ensures lag-free performance and makes the phones better at AI-powered tasks such as object detection and speed recognition. 

If you want a smallish phone with all the essential features, the Pixel 7 should be your pick. It has a 6.3 inches screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 4,355mAh battery which should last you well through the day. 

The phone has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit and it churns out punchy, sharp images. The Night Sight mode allows it to produce detailed photos in less-than-ideal lighting situations. 

The Pixel 7 starts at $599 but Best Buy has discounted it by $100, bringing the price down to $499.

Google Pixel 7

6.3 inches 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP + 12MP camera | 4,355mAh battery
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7 Pro

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 50MP main +12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 5,000mAh battery
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at BestBuy

If you want a bigger phone with more camera tricks, the Pixel 7 Pro is a worthy choice. It sports a 6.7 inches screen with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and also has a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and a more advanced ultra-wide camera for better close-up shots. Its bigger 5,000mAh battery also allows for longer battery life.

The base Pixel 7 Pro model has a street price of $899 but you can get it for only $749 through Best Buy.

The only requirement is that you'll have to activate the phones with a carrier of your choice. These are some of the biggest discounts ever offered on Google's latest flagship and the deals will expire in five hours, so act fast and get yours today.
