You can now save up to $100 on the Pixel 7, one of Google's latest high-end smartphones
We have amazing news if you are on the hunt for a brand-new phone from Google's latest Pixel 7 lineup. At the moment, you can get the 128GB Obsidian-colored Pixel 7 from Amazon with a sweet 15% discount, which will result in $91 in savings. And if you want to get a Pixel 7 at an even lower price, you can buy one from Best Buy instead, where the 128GB Obsidian-colored version of this nice phone is currently $100 off its usual price tag. However, we must note that you will need to sign up for a new plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI in order to get Best Buy's $100 discount.
As a true high-class premium smartphone, the Pixel 7 packs nice performance and should be able to run games and heavy apps without any issues. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which, yes, is not the most powerful silicon out there, but it comes with incredible machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. The AI-powered chipset is complemented by 8GB of RAM, which should be more than enough.
The Pixel 7 also sports a 4,355mAh, which gives the phone nice battery life. It should be able to last you through the day without the need to top it up. However, if you need to charge your Pixel 7 mid-day, you will only need 30 minutes to charge the phone to 50% — if you use a 30W charger.
The Pixel 7 is indeed one of the best smartphones currently available, and it's always nice to get a high-end smartphone at a sweet discount. So, go and get your discounted Pixel 7 while Amazon and Best Buy's offers are still available!
A true high-end smartphone must also be able to take great pictures, and we can say that the Pixel 7 passes this requirement as well. It takes nice photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's image processing power. The phone can shoot in up to 4K 60fps, so don't worry, your videos will look great, just like your pictures.
