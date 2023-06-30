You can now save up to $100 on the Pixel 7, one of Google's latest high-end smartphones

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, Obsidian): Save $91 Grab the 128GB Obsidian-colored Google Pixel 7 from Amazon and save $91 in the process. The phone has nice performance, takes great pictures, and has amazing battery life. A true high-end smartphone! $91 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 (128GB, Obsidian): Now $100 OFF on Best Buy Get the 128GB Obsidian-colored Google Pixel 7 from Best Buy instead and save $100. However, carrier activation is required in order to get the Pixel 7 with this sweet discount. $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy

As a true high-class premium smartphone, the Pixel 7 packs nice performance and should be able to run games and heavy apps without any issues. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which, yes, is not the most powerful silicon out there, but it comes with incredible machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. The AI-powered chipset is complemented by 8GB of RAM, which should be more than enough.A true high-end smartphone must also be able to take great pictures, and we can say that the Pixel 7 passes this requirement as well. It takes nice photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's image processing power. The phone can shoot in up to 4K 60fps, so don't worry, your videos will look great, just like your pictures.The Pixel 7 also sports a 4,355mAh, which gives the phone nice battery life. It should be able to last you through the day without the need to top it up. However, if you need to charge your Pixel 7 mid-day, you will only need 30 minutes to charge the phone to 50% — if you use a 30W charger.The Pixel 7 is indeed one of the best smartphones currently available, and it's always nice to get a high-end smartphone at a sweet discount. So, go and get your discounted Pixel 7 while Amazon and Best Buy's offers are still available!