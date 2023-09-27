Amazon UK makes the Pixel 7 128GB just irresistible ahead of the Pixel 8's announcement

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

This October, Google is expected to release its new Pixel 8 lineup; however, at least at the moment, the Pixel 7 is the better deal and deserves all of your attention and cash.

Right now, ahead of the Pixel 8, Amazon UK is offering the 128GB variant of the Pixel 7 in Obsidian with an incredible 33% discount, which will translate into a whopping £200 OFF this awesome phone's price if you capitalize on this deal.

With its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 has incredible performance and can deal with everything you throw its way.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7, as a true Pixel phone, captures beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera, which can also record videos at up to 4K at 60fps resolution. Oh, and let's not forget that as a Pixel phone, it wields Google's software magic, which enhances the videos and photos even further, making them just incredible and perfect for your Instagram profile.

In addition to its great performance and cameras, the Pixel 7 offers great battery life. It packs a 4,355mAh battery, which will get you through the day without any pit stops for charging. However, even if you deplete your power cell before the end of the day, your pit stop won't be a long one. The phone can charge its battery to 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.

So, yeah, the new Pixel 8 may be coming, but the Pixel 7 is currently the phone you should be gunning for. It has great performance, awesome cameras, nice battery life, and now an unbeatable price tag. Our advice: don't wait for the Pixel 8, and just go and grab a Pixel 7 instead while it's so heavily discounted on Amazon UK!
