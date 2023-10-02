The Pixel 8 Pro may be on the horizon, but the Pixel 6 Pro is currently a steal on Amazon UK and the one to go for
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We may be only a few days away from Google announcing its new top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro, but deal hunters located in the UK and searching for a new top-tier Pixel smartphone can score a way better deal than Google's new flagship phone.
At the moment, Amazon UK is offering the 128GB variant of the Stormy Black-colored Pixel 6 Pro for 53% off its price. This means you will save a whopping £449 if you capitalize on this deal and snatch a Pixel 6 Pro from Amazon UK right now. This incredible discount shoots the Pixel 6 Pro directly into budget-friendly space, making it probably one of the most powerful phones in the budget segment.
Equipped with 12GB of RAM and Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 Pro delivers pretty decent performance. It will easily deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. As for gaming, the phone should be able to run heavy games, but at lower graphical settings.
Of course, a Pixel phone's main selling point is that it takes incredible photos, and as a self-respecting Pixel phone, the Pixel 6 Pro delivers on that expectation. It sports a 50 MP main camera and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both sensors can capture videos in up to 4K resolution. Also, the phone comes with Google's software magic, which makes the pictures look even more awesome. Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro boasts good battery life. Its 5,003mAh battery should last you a whole day without recharging.
At the moment, Amazon UK is offering the 128GB variant of the Stormy Black-colored Pixel 6 Pro for 53% off its price. This means you will save a whopping £449 if you capitalize on this deal and snatch a Pixel 6 Pro from Amazon UK right now. This incredible discount shoots the Pixel 6 Pro directly into budget-friendly space, making it probably one of the most powerful phones in the budget segment.
Equipped with 12GB of RAM and Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 Pro delivers pretty decent performance. It will easily deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. As for gaming, the phone should be able to run heavy games, but at lower graphical settings.
Of course, a Pixel phone's main selling point is that it takes incredible photos, and as a self-respecting Pixel phone, the Pixel 6 Pro delivers on that expectation. It sports a 50 MP main camera and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both sensors can capture videos in up to 4K resolution. Also, the phone comes with Google's software magic, which makes the pictures look even more awesome. Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro boasts good battery life. Its 5,003mAh battery should last you a whole day without recharging.
The Pixel 6 Pro may not be a mobile powerhouse, but it still delivers good performance and takes gorgeous photos. Furthermore, its current discount makes this phone a real steal since you are getting a top-tier phone for the price of a budget one. Our advice is not to waste time thinking, but just go ahead and buy a brand-new Pixel 6 Pro now while it's so heavily discounted on Amazon UK.
Things that are NOT allowed: