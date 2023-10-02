The Pixel 8 Pro may be on the horizon, but the Pixel 6 Pro is currently a steal on Amazon UK and the one to go for

Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB, Stormy Black: Save £449! Grab the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black from Amazon UK for £449 off its price. The phone has pretty decent performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain. £449 off (53%) Buy at Amazon

Equipped with 12GB of RAM and Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset, thedelivers pretty decent performance. It will easily deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. As for gaming, the phone should be able to run heavy games, but at lower graphical settings.Of course, a Pixel phone's main selling point is that it takes incredible photos, and as a self-respecting Pixel phone, thedelivers on that expectation. It sports a 50 MP main camera and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both sensors can capture videos in up to 4K resolution. Also, the phone comes with Google's software magic, which makes the pictures look even more awesome. Additionally, theboasts good battery life. Its 5,003mAh battery should last you a whole day without recharging.Themay not be a mobile powerhouse, but it still delivers good performance and takes gorgeous photos. Furthermore, its current discount makes this phone a real steal since you are getting a top-tier phone for the price of a budget one. Our advice is not to waste time thinking, but just go ahead and buy a brand-newnow while it's so heavily discounted on Amazon UK.