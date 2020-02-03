Some Google Pixel 2 users haven't been able to use the rear camera on their phones









A number of possible workarounds failed; putting the phone into Safe Mode didn't help and neither did the dreaded factory reset. One Pixel 2 owner believes that the issue is related to an Auto Focus sensor, but even if this is the case, it isn't anything that a Pixel owner can fix on his own. And many are complaining about a lack of effort on Google's part to correct the problem. Some have managed to score a refurbished replacement unit but with the Pixel 2 series two generations old and most warranties expired, the majority of affected Pixel 2 owners could be out of luck. One Pixel 2 owner said that Google asked him for $180 to repair the device.





