Pitaka's new colors: aramid/carbon fiber cases and watch bands with a dash of character!

Pitaka is a popular case maker that has exclusively specialized in construction with aramid fiber — a very light, yet very durable material that allows the cases to be super-thin and form-fitting. However, weaving colors into the fiber is another complicated step, so for the most part, Pitaka's cases have been either entirely black, or just had a braid of color running across.

However, the company is now confidently experimenting with interwoven aramid fiber and carbon fiber constructions, which allows for the production of interesting-looking cases with a twinge of unique character. We managed to see them at this year's IFA, and the best part is — they also make Apple Watch straps!


As mentioned, the company also decided to experiment with colored phone cases and offered a few models as limited editions for the iPhone 14. The good news? The limited editions sold out. If they were that successful, we definitely assume that we will see more colorful cases in the entire Pitaka MagEZ ecosystem. And yes, this should also end up including other popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel. In fact, MagEZ cases for those models add magnetic latching properties to your non-MagSafe phones.



