Thinnest Pixel Fold case adds MagSafe compatibility! Pitaka is back with MagEZ for Pixel Fold

MagEZ Slider — a powerbank that doubles as a magnetic stand. Slide it in and out of its charging dock at will.

MagEZ Battery Pack — a magnetic powerbank that can charge your Pixel Fold on the go.

MagEZ Car Mount Pro/Lite — a strong magnetic mount, available with car vent or suction cup attachment. Pro version also offers wireless charging.

MagEZ Card Sleeve — slim card holder that latches on magnetically, holds up to 2 credit cards.





It’s been a good couple of years since Apple introduced MagSafe to its iPhones — an array of magnets that secures the phone to a puck, opening up a plethora of options for stands, chargers, and mounts.But if you have an Android phone — even the new Pixel Fold — you needn’t feel any MagSafe envy. Pitaka offers the MagEZ Case 3 — a super-thin, yet extremely hard case with an integrated array of magnets.It sticks to the form of your device, protects it, and makes it compatible with all those 3rd party MagSafe chargers and mounts!The Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 is built with rare, high-quality 600D aramid fiber — it is lightweight, incredibly thin (less than a millimeter) and super-tough (five times tougher than steel, five times lighter). The finish is raw, so you feel the soft and grippy texture.Pitaka is one of very few manufacturers that work with this type of material — 600D aramid fiber is very hard to produce and mold. However, the case maker has years of experience and is now a veteran in making these shape-fitting protectors.The MagEZ Case 3 cases have been perfectly molded to fit and snap onto their respective model phones, and will only come off if you want them to. Precise cutouts give you comfortable access to your phone’s buttons and respective ports, but they still have a bit of a raised lip that protects the screen and camera lenses.The cases come in black, but there are a few playful color accents to pick from. If you want a clean stealth look, then Black/Gray Twill is the full black you want. The other two are Overture and Rhapsody — they have exotic-looking patterned stripes intertwined in the weaving.To complete your MagSafe experience on the new Pixel Fold, you have a whole ecosystem of PitaFlow accessories to pick from: