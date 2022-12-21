PhoneArena Readers' Awards 2022: Best Phones of the Year!

So starting right now, we are opening the virtual voting stations, where you can cast your ballots and vote for the best phone across all the categories.





BEST INNOVATION of 2022

Name the one feature that was the most innovative and drove key technologies in the industry forward





Vote for BEST INNOVATION OF 2022 Dynamic Island (Apple's iPhone 14 Pro) Super Fast Charging (Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo) Variable Zoom with moving lens (Sony Xperia) Satellite connectivity (Apple iPhone 14) Crease-less Foldable Phones (Oppo Find N/N2) Large 1-inch Sensors in Phones (Xiaomi, Vivo) Crash Detection (Apple iPhone 14) Other Dynamic Island (Apple's iPhone 14 Pro) 19% Super Fast Charging (Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo) 11% Variable Zoom with moving lens (Sony Xperia) 27% Satellite connectivity (Apple iPhone 14) 14% Crease-less Foldable Phones (Oppo Find N/N2) 9% Large 1-inch Sensors in Phones (Xiaomi, Vivo) 10% Crash Detection (Apple iPhone 14) 4% Other 6%





Smartphone innovation seems to grow slower as the industry matures, but when we compiled this list, we had a surprising number of exciting new innovations in both software and hardware. Which one do you think was the most important one for the year?





BEST DESIGN of 2022 Who says smartphone design is boring? Select the company that has the most exciting smartphone design

Vote for BEST DESIGN OF 2022 Nothing Phone (1) Xiaomi 12S Ultra Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Google Pixel 7 series Apple iPhone 14 / Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 / Ultra Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 / Fold 4 Other Nothing Phone (1) 10.78% Xiaomi 12S Ultra 4.9% Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 2.94% Google Pixel 7 series 32.35% Apple iPhone 14 / Pro 10.78% Samsung Galaxy S22 / Ultra 25.49% Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 / Fold 4 8.82% Other 3.92%



Okay, the modern smartphone is basically just a slab and it's as simple as that gets, but some phones added a few extra feature to really modernize the look of that slab and add just a bit of extra flare. Which phone had the best design in 2022?





BEST AGING PHONE of 2022 Which 2021 phone aged best in 2022? Vote for your favorite!

Vote for BEST AGING PHONE OF 2022 Apple iPhone 13 series Samsung Galaxy S21 series Google Pixel 6 series Motorola Edge 20 Other Apple iPhone 13 series 45% Samsung Galaxy S21 series 34% Google Pixel 6 series 14% Motorola Edge 20 0% Other 7%



Only wine seems to have the honor of getting better with time, and gadgets usually aren't, but some 2021 phones held up surprisingly well in 2022! Vote for the smartphone that you think aged most gracefully this year!





BEST GAMING PHONE of 2022 Raw power, no throttling, solid battery life and preferably advanced gaming controls... which is the best gaming phone?

Vote for BEST GAMING PHONE OF 2022 Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Xiaomi BlackShark 5 Pro Lenovo Legion Y90 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Other Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 65.22% Xiaomi BlackShark 5 Pro 2.17% Lenovo Legion Y90 2.17% Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 9.78% Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 17.39% Other 3.26%



If you want to enjoy your smartphone gaming session to the fullest, you probably need a slightly more powerful phone and preferably a gamepad or at least some added controls to make life easier. Which phones catered to gamers and which one was actually the overall best gaming phone?





BEST BUDGET PHONE of 2022 Select the budget phone that gives you most value for your money

Vote for BEST BUDGET PHONE OF 2022 Google Pixel 6a Apple iPhone SE 2022 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Nothing Phone (1) OnePlus Nord 2T Other Google Pixel 6a 60.82% Apple iPhone SE 2022 6.19% Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 14.43% Nothing Phone (1) 12.37% OnePlus Nord 2T 3.09% Other 3.09%





You certainly don't have to spend a fortune on your next flagship phone, if you just want a solid handset and you can get an absolutely stellar device with solid battery life, fast performance and a good camera at prices way below the $500 mark. We have rounded up a selection of a few exemplary 2022 budget phones, but feel free to share other favorites you have in the comments section!





BEST "AFFORDABLE FLAGSHIP" of 2022 aka the "flagship killer"!

Vote for BEST "AFFORDABLE FLAGSHIP" OF 2022 Google Pixel 7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Motorola Edge 2022 Xiaomi 12T Pro OnePlus 10T Poco F4 5G Other Google Pixel 7 67.03% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 14.29% Motorola Edge 2022 2.2% Xiaomi 12T Pro 8.79% OnePlus 10T 1.1% Poco F4 5G 5.49% Other 1.1%



Some people call these devices "affordable flagships", others call them "flagship killers", but in essence, these are $600 to $800 phones that have all the features of premium flagships, which usually go for $1,000 or more.





The idea is to save some money while losing as little of that coveted flagship experience as possible.





Well, good news are that there are plenty such devices in 2022, so you really don't need to overspend for the flagship experience.





BEST FOLDABLE PHONE of 2022 We got exponentially more and better folding phones in 2022

Vote for BEST FOLDABLE PHONE OF 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Oppo Find N Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Huawei Mate XS2 Huawei P50 Pocket Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 55.13% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 19.23% Oppo Find N 10.26% Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 7.69% Huawei Mate XS2 1.28% Huawei P50 Pocket 1.28% Other 5.13%



Foldable phones still feel kind of new, but they have already been on the market for around three years and they are better than ever in 2022. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are the most mature foldables on the market, but Samsung started having some competition in 2022 and for the first time we saw that you could get different form factors, different experiences and even faster innovation in some areas.





Devices like the Oppo Find N impressed us with features like a more compact form factor that felt like a difference-maker, plus it showed us that with a cleverly designed hinge you could actually have a foldable phone with no crease! Who would have thought!





BEST CAMERA PHONE of 2022 Which phone has the best overall camera: the refinement of the camera app, the photo quality and video recording all count

Vote for BEST CAMERA PHONE OF 2022 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Vivo X90 Pro Plus OnePlus 10 Pro Huawei Mate 50 Pro Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Other Apple iPhone 14 Pro 17.89% Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 30.53% Google Pixel 7 Pro 33.68% Xiaomi 12S Ultra 4.21% Vivo X90 Pro Plus 4.21% OnePlus 10 Pro 0% Huawei Mate 50 Pro 7.37% Honor Magic 4 Ultimate 0% Other 2.11%



Ranking the very best camera is an extremely difficult task that takes up the time of many top YouTubers and even dedicated websites, but we wanted to hear the ultimate judge: our readers!





A great camera phone has got to have it all: a great and easy to use camera app, but also at least some manual controls, a high-quality viewfinder is also desirable, then it must take great pics during the day, but also at night, and last but not least it has to record excellent video. Is there such an all-outliner









MOST IMPROVED PHONE of 2022 Which phone improved the most in its 2022 version?

Vote for MOST IMPROVED PHONE of 2022 iPhone 14 Pro series Galaxy S22 series Pixel 7 series OnePlus 10 Pro Galaxy Fold 4 Galaxy Flip 4 Other iPhone 14 Pro series 16.48% Galaxy S22 series 12.09% Pixel 7 series 61.54% OnePlus 10 Pro 1.1% Galaxy Fold 4 6.59% Galaxy Flip 4 1.1% Other 1.1%



We are also curious to hear your thoughts about which phone underwent the biggest improvement since its last year's version. The company that gets this award will be recognized for making a bigger leap than the rest of the phone makers.





BEST ANDROID PHONE of 2022 The king of Androids

Vote for BEST ANDROID PHONE OF 2022 Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 Plus / Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Vivo X90 Pro Plus Motorola Edge 30 Other Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 Plus / Ultra 42.22% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 10% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 2.22% Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro 40% Xiaomi 12S Ultra 1.11% Vivo X90 Pro Plus 2.22% Motorola Edge 30 0% Other 2.22%



If we look at just the beautiful and vast world of Android smartphones, which phone deserves the title "king of Android phones"? Well, that's up to you to decide. We have included the most popular choices in our opinion, but in case we have missed a particular other phone that deserves this honor, do let us know about it in the comments!





BEST OVERALL SMARTPHONE of 2022 Vote for the ultimate honor: the best overall smartphone of the year

Vote for BEST OVERALL SMARTPHONE OF 2022 iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max Galaxy S22 / Ultra Pixel 7 / Pro Galaxy Fold 4 Galaxy Flip 4 Other iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max 26.85% Galaxy S22 / Ultra 36.11% Pixel 7 / Pro 28.7% Galaxy Fold 4 4.63% Galaxy Flip 4 0% Other 3.7%



Finally, this is the big award: best overall smartphone! Here, the best Android phones of the year clash with the iPhones in an ultimate readers' vote to determine which phone deserves the title. This will be a heated battle, but it's crucial that you let us know your reasoning for picking one particular phone over the others.





Vote on and share your favorite phones in the comments section below!









This is surely going to be a heated battle, so let us know your reasoning for choosing one particular phone over the others in the comments section below, as that would make it all far more interesting.