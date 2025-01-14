PhoneArena launches new Review Ratings page: compare your favorite phones here

Review Ratings page





The page welcomes you with a table of all the phones we have reviewed and tested in our office, sorted by the highest total score.





If you want to see the ranking for a specific category, like battery life, simply tap on the arrows next to its name. For example, you might be interested to see a ranking of the best rated phones for "Video Quality". Tap on the arrow next to that to get that listing.

You can also just type the names of specific phones you want to see in the "Device" field. For example, here you can just type " Pixel 9 Pro " and " iPhone 16 Pro " to see the results only for these two phones.

Alternatively, you can filter phones by manufacturer/brand, so you can see the review scores for all "Samsung" phones, or all "Google" phones.

You also have the following fields: Device – sort by all smartphones, only candybar (traditional) phones, only "fold" phones, only "flip" phones, etc Price – write a minimum or a maximum price, or both for a range, to see phones from a specific price tier Release Year – looking for the – looking for the best phone from "2024"? Or for the last three years? You can select the year to only see devices released then







In a separate "How Do We Rate" page , we explain our testing method in detail for the curious ones.





Our new Review Rating page is automatically updated with every phone we review, giving you a bird's eye view of all of our testing.



Bookmark this page now to stay up-to-date with the highest scoring phones.





We also look forward to your thoughts on these pages! Our hope is this page becomes a useful tool in your search for your next phone. We'd love to hear your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below!





Today, PhoneArena launches a new, a convenient place where you can find all of our review ratings.