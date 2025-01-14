Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
PhoneArena launches new Review Ratings page: compare your favorite phones here

Today, PhoneArena launches a new Review Ratings page, a convenient place where you can find all of our review ratings.

With powerful sorting and filtering tools, it is easy to compare two or more phones.

The page welcomes you with a table of all the phones we have reviewed and tested in our office, sorted by the highest total score.

PhoneArena Review Ratings page


If you want to see the ranking for a specific category, like battery life, simply tap on the arrows next to its name. For example, you might be interested to see a ranking of the best rated phones for "Video Quality". Tap on the arrow next to that to get that listing.

You can also just type the names of specific phones you want to see in the "Device" field. For example, here you can just type "Pixel 9 Pro" and "iPhone 16 Pro" to see the results only for these two phones.

Alternatively, you can filter phones by manufacturer/brand, so you can see the review scores for all "Samsung" phones, or all "Google" phones. 

You also have the following fields:
Device – sort by all smartphones, only candybar (traditional) phones, only "fold" phones, only "flip" phones, etc
Price – write a minimum or a maximum price, or both for a range, to see phones from a specific price tier
Release Year – looking for the best phone from "2024"? Or for the last three years? You can select the year to only see devices released then  


In a separate "How Do We Rate" page, we explain our testing method in detail for the curious ones.

Summary


Our new Review Rating page is automatically updated with every phone we review, giving you a bird's eye view of all of our testing.

Bookmark this page now to stay up-to-date with the highest scoring phones.

We also look forward to your thoughts on these pages! Our hope is this page becomes a useful tool in your search for your next phone. We'd love to hear your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

