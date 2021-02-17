Which phone size should I choose?
Types of phone sizes
Extra large phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max will not suit everyone
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Dimensions
6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches
160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm
Weight
8.03 oz (228 g)
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Dimensions
6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches
161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight
7.13 oz (202 g)
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Dimensions
5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches
131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight
4.76 oz (135 g)
- Extremely large phones (6.7" or larger) - such phones offer the best battery life and most advanced cameras and features, but are uncomfortable to carry in a pocket and quite heavy (examples of this size are the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro, etc)
- Large phones (around 6.5") - such phones still offer a spacious screen and a big battery, but don't go to the extreme and are usually much lighter and more comfortable in a pocket (examples of such phones are Galaxy S21+, OnePlus 8T, etc)
- Smaller phones (around 6.1") - these phones will best suit average users looking for a more traditionally sized phone that can be used with one hand and can go almost unnoticed in a pocket. The battery on these phones will typically get you through the day with average use, but not much more (examples of such phones are the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro, Galaxy S21, Pixel 5, etc)
- Super compact phones (below 5.8") - back in the first days of the smartphone era all phones were super compact, but these days such a size is hard to come by. The rare phone of this caliber is super lightweight but makes some big sacrifices in battery life and will often need to be topped up before the end of the day (examples are iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2020, and foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip)
Extremely large phones
*Average weight: 210g
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Dimensions
6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches
160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm
Weight
8.03 oz (228 g)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions
6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches
165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight
8.04 oz (229 g)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Dimensions
6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches
164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight
7.34 oz (208 g)
OnePlus 8 Pro
Dimensions
6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches
165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm
Weight
7.02 oz (199 g)
Extra large phones battery life comparison:
|Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better
|Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
14h 6 min
|
No data
|
8h 37 min
|
8h 1 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
|
12h 54 min
|
No data
|
8h 58 min
|
7h 30 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone XS Max
|
8h 33 min
|
No data
|
5h 25 min
|
No data
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|
16h 7 min
|
14h 43 min
|
8h 52 min
|
8h 40 min
|
5h 3 min
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|
11h 57 min
|
9h 33 min
|
7h
|
7h 17 min
|
5h 9 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|
12h 23 min
|
10h 2 min
|
10h 29 min
|
9h 12 min
|
7h 43 min
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|
10h 54 min
|
10h
|
9h 15 min
|
10h 33 min
|
No data
Large phones
*Average weight: 190g
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Dimensions
6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches
161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight
7.13 oz (202 g)
OnePlus 8T
Dimensions
6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 inches
160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight
6.63 oz (188 g)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Dimensions
6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches
159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight
6.70 oz (190 g)
LG Velvet
Dimensions
6.58 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches
167.2 x 74 x 7.9 mm
Weight
6.35 oz (180 g)
Large phones battery life comparison:
|Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better
|Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|
12h 11 min
|
10h 50 min
|
8h 27 min
|
8h 36 min
|
6h 5 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|
12h 28 min
|
10h 2 min
|
9h 9 min
|
8h 29 min
|
8h 15 min
|Samsung Galaxy A71
|
11h 32 min
|
No data
|
11h 38 min
|
12h 46 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy A51
|
11h 35 min
|
No data
|
8h 35 min
|
6h 40 min
|
No data
|OnePlus 8T
|
No data
|
No data
|
No data
|
No data
|
No data
|LG Velvet
|
11h 7 min
|
No data
|
8h 35 min
|
9h 56 min
|
No data
Smaller phones
*Average weight: 160g
Apple iPhone 12
Dimensions
5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight
5.78 oz (164 g)
Samsung Galaxy S21
Dimensions
5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches
151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight
6.03 oz (171 g)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Dimensions
5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches
144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight
6.63 oz (188 g)
Smaller phones battery life:
|Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better
|Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|
12h 35 min
|
No data
|
6h 48 min
|
6h 46 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone 12
|
12h 33 min
|
No data
|
6h 38 min
|
6h 46 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
|
8h 41 min
|
No data
|
6h 27 min
|
6h 38 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone 11
|
11h 26 min
|
No data
|
7h 13 min
|
7h 37 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone XR
|
11h 8 min
|
No data
|
5h 50 min
|
4h 35 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone XS
|
7h 49 min
|
No data
|
4h 42 min
|
No data
|
No data
|Google Pixel 5
|
12h 40 min
|
No data
|
8h 49 min
|
6h 51 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|
9h 6 min
|
7h 47 min
|
7h 36 min
|
7h 9 min
|
4h 14 min
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|
12h 12 min
|
7h 45 min
|
10h 20 min
|
7h 43 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|
8h 9 min
|
No data
|
7h 18 min
|
5h 35 min
|
No data
Super Compact phones
*Average weight: 140g
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Dimensions
5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches
131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight
4.76 oz (135 g)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Dimensions
5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight
5.22 oz (148 g)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Dimensions
6.59 x 2.9 x 0.28 inches
167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm
Weight
6.46 oz (183 g)
Super Compact phones battery life
|Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better
|Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better
|3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
|Apple iPhone 12 mini
|
10h 56 min
|
No data
|
5h 10 min
|
5h 10 min
|
No data
|Apple iPhone SE (2020)
|
9h 5 min
|
No data
|
4h 45 min
|
4h 59 min
|
No data
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|
8h 26 min
|
No data
|
6h 40 min
|
7h 46 min
|
No data