Which phone size should I choose?

Having these extra large devices that everyone talks about but that might not have the ideal size for the average person, inspired us to do this breakdown of the most popular types of phone sizes these days for those of you who want not just the most powerful phone, but one with a size that suits their lifestyle best.





After analyzing what's on the market right now, here are the four types of phone sizes you can pick from:





Types of phone sizes

Extra large phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max will not suit everyone





*An extra large, large, smaller and a super compact phone walk into a bar...









With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at each of these categories...





Extremely large phones

*Average weight: 210g





As phone makers race to make the most advanced phones with best cameras and best battery life, the category of extra large phones has emerged in the past few years and these devices are indeed extreme and despite offering the best features, might actually not be the best fit for everyone because of that size.





For example, the recent iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with flat sides and that combined with its wider frame makes it very hard to grip and hold comfortably unless you have the hand of a professional basketball player. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is narrower but it is an incredibly heavy phone with its weight tipping to the top which again makes for a use experience that is not the most comfortable one.





Also quite importantly, such phones also often rock sky-high prices of way above the $1,000 mark.





Extra large phones battery life comparison:





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min

No data

8h 37 min

8h 1 min

No data

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 12h 54 min

No data

8h 58 min

7h 30 min

No data

Apple iPhone XS Max 8h 33 min

No data

5h 25 min

No data

No data

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min

14h 43 min

8h 52 min

8h 40 min

5h 3 min

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 11h 57 min

9h 33 min

7h

7h 17 min

5h 9 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min

10h 2 min

10h 29 min

9h 12 min

7h 43 min

OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min

10h

9h 15 min

10h 33 min

No data

On the other hand, dealing with the inconveniences of larger phone sizes buys you the convenience of the best battery life you can get. At these extreme sizes, battery cells of 5,000mAh are not uncommon and the phones in this class will usually have charge left after a full day of heavy use, and sometimes can even go two full days off the charger.









Large phones

*Average weight: 190g





If you want a phone with a large screen that is not extremely big and heavy, you have a huge variety to pick from. But do keep in mind: while these phones usually don't compromise much on battery life and screen quality, you might not be getting the most advanced camera system available.





For example, the Galaxy S21 Plus is a phone that feels much more reasonable to use than the extremely big S21 Ultra, but it lacks the 10X zoom periscope lens and doesn't have the Ultra's mind-blowing zoom quality.





Large phones battery life comparison:





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S21+ 12h 11 min

10h 50 min

8h 27 min

8h 36 min

6h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 12h 28 min

10h 2 min

9h 9 min

8h 29 min

8h 15 min

Samsung Galaxy A71 11h 32 min

No data

11h 38 min

12h 46 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy A51 11h 35 min

No data

8h 35 min

6h 40 min

No data

OnePlus 8T No data

No data

No data

No data

No data

LG Velvet 11h 7 min

No data

8h 35 min

9h 56 min

No data

In terms of battery life, these phones are a slight step down from the previous category, but not by much and what most users will care about is that these larger phones will still get them through even more eventful days on a single charge.





There are some nuances here, though, so do take a look at each of the battery categories that we test to be informed about that.









Smaller phones

*Average weight: 160g









Today's smaller phone category of devices would easily qualify larger phones just a few years ago, but times have changed and our perception of a smartphone has too. These devices are much more reasonably sized, you can use them with one hand and they are way lighter and can be carried in a pocket without causing a discomfort.





Smaller phones battery life:





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 12 Pro 12h 35 min

No data

6h 48 min

6h 46 min

No data

Apple iPhone 12 12h 33 min

No data

6h 38 min

6h 46 min

No data

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 8h 41 min

No data

6h 27 min

6h 38 min

No data

Apple iPhone 11 11h 26 min

No data

7h 13 min

7h 37 min

No data

Apple iPhone XR 11h 8 min

No data

5h 50 min

4h 35 min

No data

Apple iPhone XS 7h 49 min

No data

4h 42 min

No data

No data

Google Pixel 5 12h 40 min

No data

8h 49 min

6h 51 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy S21 9h 6 min

7h 47 min

7h 36 min

7h 9 min

4h 14 min

Samsung Galaxy S20 12h 12 min

7h 45 min

10h 20 min

7h 43 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy S10 8h 9 min

No data

7h 18 min

5h 35 min

No data

If you go with this category, you are getting big gains in comfort, but also battery life drops in a way that is noticeable. Smaller phones will still get you through your average day with one charge, but if you record a lot of videos or play some games, you will have to charge them up in the afternoon, so do keep that in mind.





Of course, there are differences within this class, and some phones in particular punch above their class. For example, the small Pixel 5 outclasses even some large-sized phones in battery life, but it is more the exception rather than the rule.









Super Compact phones

*Average weight: 140g









Finally, we have the almost extinct category of the Super Compact phones that Apple single-handedly brought back to life in 2020 with the launch of first the iPhone SE (2020) and then later in the year, the iPhone 12 Mini. These devices are so disarmingly compact and comfortable in the hand that many of us involuntarily smiled while picking one up for the first time.





Super Compact phones battery life





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 12 mini 10h 56 min

No data

5h 10 min

5h 10 min

No data

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 9h 5 min

No data

4h 45 min

4h 59 min

No data

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8h 26 min

No data

6h 40 min

7h 46 min

No data

Still, benchmarks and real-life use both show that these phones while comfortable in size, can be quite uncomfortable in battery life. Pushing them harder with camera use and gaming is not a good idea unless you have a charger around, and even on an average day, chances are you will need to top up before the end of the day. And while this may not be that much of an issue in the first year of using such a phone, you will start feeling the battery squeeze a lot more after that.









Conclusion





So... what is your preferred phone size?



