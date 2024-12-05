Peloton launches new strength training mobile app
Peloton announced a beta test for its new strength training app back in September. The new app is aimed at those who are looking to engage in more deeply strength workouts for all fitness levels.
Today, Peloton announced that its new Strength+ mobile app exits beta to become the company’s standalone app fully dedicated to strength training. Peleton Strength+ promises to provide more flexibility to Peleton members in their gym-centric workouts with custom workouts customized to individual goals, preferences, and available equipment, as well as multi-week, Intructor-led workout programs.
At launch, Strength+ features content from instructors Rad Lopez, Andy Speer, Ben Alldis, Assal Arian, Rebecca Kennedy, and Jermaine Johnson, along with informational guides and new Peloton Clips, instructional how-to-videos.
The app offers audio cues and tips through video demonstration and in-ear coaching, which help guide Members during their workouts. Strength+ includes the ability to log used weights and reps allowing Members to see their progress.
It’s also important to mention that Peloton’s new app connects with the Apple Watch to track progress effortlessly. Members have a large library of instructional videos at their disposal, which covers everything from exercise demonstrations to equipment setup.
Last but not least, Peloton Members can take advantage of their preferred audio app and still hear the coach’s cues no matter what they choose to play in the background.
Peloton announced that its new Strength+ app is now available in the US for iOS devices, with a limited number of introductory memberships for $1 per month for the first six months.
Regardless of the option a Peleton Member chooses, all workouts are paired with audio guidance and expert coaching for various commonly used gym equipment such as cable machines, barbells, leg presses, leg extensions, kettlebells, medicine balls, and more.
With the new Strength+ app, Peloton Members can create custom workouts tailored to specific goals and preferences, including muscle focus, workout length, available equipment, and experience level.
However, after the introductory period, the price of the membership will increase to $9.99 per month. On the bright side, Strength+ is available for free for All Access, Guide, and App+ members.
