Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Peloton launches new strength training mobile app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Peloton Strength+ app
Peloton announced a beta test for its new strength training app back in September. The new app is aimed at those who are looking to engage in more deeply strength workouts for all fitness levels.

Today, Peloton announced that its new Strength+ mobile app exits beta to become the company’s standalone app fully dedicated to strength training. Peleton Strength+ promises to provide more flexibility to Peleton members in their gym-centric workouts with custom workouts customized to individual goals, preferences, and available equipment, as well as multi-week, Intructor-led workout programs.

Regardless of the option a Peleton Member chooses, all workouts are paired with audio guidance and expert coaching for various commonly used gym equipment such as cable machines, barbells, leg presses, leg extensions, kettlebells, medicine balls, and more.

At launch, Strength+ features content from instructors Rad Lopez, Andy Speer, Ben Alldis, Assal Arian, Rebecca Kennedy, and Jermaine Johnson, along with informational guides and new Peloton Clips, instructional how-to-videos.

With the new Strength+ app, Peloton Members can create custom workouts tailored to specific goals and preferences, including muscle focus, workout length, available equipment, and experience level.

The app offers audio cues and tips through video demonstration and in-ear coaching, which help guide Members during their workouts. Strength+ includes the ability to log used weights and reps allowing Members to see their progress.

It’s also important to mention that Peloton’s new app connects with the Apple Watch to track progress effortlessly. Members have a large library of instructional videos at their disposal, which covers everything from exercise demonstrations to equipment setup.

Last but not least, Peloton Members can take advantage of their preferred audio app and still hear the coach’s cues no matter what they choose to play in the background.
Peloton announced that its new Strength+ app is now available in the US for iOS devices, with a limited number of introductory memberships for $1 per month for the first six months.

However, after the introductory period, the price of the membership will increase to $9.99 per month. On the bright side, Strength+ is available for free for All Access, Guide, and App+ members.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless