Peek without joining: Instagram to introduce its own App Clip

small part of an app that lets you do a task quickly, like rent a bike, pay for parking, or order food





You can find App Clips in Safari, Maps, and Messages, or even in the real world through NFC tags, QR codes, and App Clip Codes—special markers that direct you to specific App Clips.

In the case of the Instagram App Clip, it allows users to experience the Reels short video platform integrated into the main Instagram app. Much like TikTok's App Clip, the Instagram version enables users to watch a Reel within the app's native interface, even if they don't have Instagram installed.



If someone texts you an Instagram Reel link, it'll open up in the App Clip instead of your usual web browser. You can keep scrolling through and checking out different Reels, and even share one with your friends. But here's the catch – after you've seen about six Reels, the App Clip will nudge you to download Instagram if you want to keep watching more.



This new feature is a pretty neat addition to the iOS Instagram app. It could come in handy for folks who don't want to dive deep into social media but still want to stay in the loop with the latest viral trends, for instance.



Talking about diving deep into social media and apps, a recent study revealed that the average daily screen time Americans spend on their phones slightly decreased from 4.42 hours in 2022 to 4.34 hours in 2023. It might not be a huge drop, but every minute matters in the digital realm. If you're curious about which apps took the lead on US residents' screens and wallets in 2023, take a look at our dedicated piece

If you're an iOS user who wants to watch Reels without having Instagram, you might soon be in luck, according to a new leak.reports that the Instagram app version 319.0.2, available to beta testers via TestFlight, has introduced an App Clip. Wondering what an App Clip is? Apple defines it as a "." Basically, it's a mini app you can test without downloading the full version.