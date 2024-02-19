Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Peek without joining: Instagram to introduce its own App Clip

Apps
Peek without joining: Instagram to introduce its own App Clip
If you're an iOS user who wants to watch Reels without having Instagram, you might soon be in luck, according to a new leak.

9to5Mac reports that the Instagram app version 319.0.2, available to beta testers via TestFlight, has introduced an App Clip. Wondering what an App Clip is? Apple defines it as a "small part of an app that lets you do a task quickly, like rent a bike, pay for parking, or order food." Basically, it's a mini app you can test without downloading the full version. 

You can find App Clips in Safari, Maps, and Messages, or even in the real world through NFC tags, QR codes, and App Clip Codes—special markers that direct you to specific App Clips.

In the case of the Instagram App Clip, it allows users to experience the Reels short video platform integrated into the main Instagram app. Much like TikTok's App Clip, the Instagram version enables users to watch a Reel within the app's native interface, even if they don't have Instagram installed.

If someone texts you an Instagram Reel link, it'll open up in the App Clip instead of your usual web browser. You can keep scrolling through and checking out different Reels, and even share one with your friends. But here's the catch – after you've seen about six Reels, the App Clip will nudge you to download Instagram if you want to keep watching more.

This new feature is a pretty neat addition to the iOS Instagram app. It could come in handy for folks who don't want to dive deep into social media but still want to stay in the loop with the latest viral trends, for instance.

Talking about diving deep into social media and apps, a recent study revealed that the average daily screen time Americans spend on their phones slightly decreased from 4.42 hours in 2022 to 4.34 hours in 2023. It might not be a huge drop, but every minute matters in the digital realm. If you're curious about which apps took the lead on US residents' screens and wallets in 2023, take a look at our dedicated piece.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless