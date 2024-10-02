Subscribe to access exclusive content
Pebblebee launches universal trackers that work with iPhone and Android

Promotional image of the new universal Pebblebee trackers
Pebblebee, one of the companies known for its smart tracking solutions, has just launched a new line of trackers that are compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks. This is a significant development in the world of personal tech, as it eliminates the need for consumers to choose between platforms when purchasing a tracking device.

The Pebblebee Universal line includes three different trackers: the Clip Universal, the Card Universal, and the Tag Universal. Each tracker is designed for a specific use case. The Clip Universal is ideal for attaching to keys or bags, the Card Universal is slim enough to fit in a wallet, and the Tag Universal is designed to be attached to larger items like luggage.



One of the key features of the Pebblebee Universal trackers is their rechargeable battery. This eliminates the need to replace batteries, which is both convenient and environmentally friendly. Additionally, the company claims battery life up to twelve months per charge and the trackers are also competitively priced at $34.99 each.

Pebblebee Clip - Universal Rechargeable Item Tracker

The Pebblebee Clip rechargeable item tracker is the ultimate tracker for keys, bags, and more. Clip to anything with the included carabiner. Works with Google's Find My Device app for Android or the Apple Find My network on Apple devices.
$34 99
Buy at BestBuy

Pebblebee Card - Universal Rechargeable Item Tracker

The Pebblebee Card rechargeable item tracker is the ultimate tracker for wallets, bags, or other narrow spaces. Works with Google's Find My Device app for Android or the Apple Find My network on Apple devices.
$34 99
Buy at BestBuy


Pebblebee emphasizes the convenience and peace of mind that their Universal trackers offer. With the ability to track belongings across different platforms, users can focus on their activities without worrying about lost items. The company also highlights the privacy features of the trackers, which use end-to-end encryption to protect user data.

The Pebblebee Clip Universal and Card Universal are now available at Best Buy stores and other online retailers. However, the tag is only available to purchase right now on Pebblebee's website. All three models are also available on Pebblebee's website in 1, 2, and 4-pack configurations.

This release from Pebblebee is interesting because it addresses a common frustration for consumers who use both Apple and Android devices. It will be interesting to see if other tech companies follow suit and start developing more cross-platform accessories. This could be a step towards a more interconnected tech ecosystem, where users aren't limited by brand loyalty.

From a personal standpoint, this is a welcome development. I have been recently switching between using an iPhone and an different Android phones, and the idea of having a tracker that works with both is appealing. 
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

