Pebblebee launches universal trackers that work with iPhone and Android
Pebblebee, one of the companies known for its smart tracking solutions, has just launched a new line of trackers that are compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks. This is a significant development in the world of personal tech, as it eliminates the need for consumers to choose between platforms when purchasing a tracking device.
One of the key features of the Pebblebee Universal trackers is their rechargeable battery. This eliminates the need to replace batteries, which is both convenient and environmentally friendly. Additionally, the company claims battery life up to twelve months per charge and the trackers are also competitively priced at $34.99 each.
Pebblebee emphasizes the convenience and peace of mind that their Universal trackers offer. With the ability to track belongings across different platforms, users can focus on their activities without worrying about lost items. The company also highlights the privacy features of the trackers, which use end-to-end encryption to protect user data.
This release from Pebblebee is interesting because it addresses a common frustration for consumers who use both Apple and Android devices. It will be interesting to see if other tech companies follow suit and start developing more cross-platform accessories. This could be a step towards a more interconnected tech ecosystem, where users aren't limited by brand loyalty.
From a personal standpoint, this is a welcome development. I have been recently switching between using an iPhone and an different Android phones, and the idea of having a tracker that works with both is appealing.
The Pebblebee Universal line includes three different trackers: the Clip Universal, the Card Universal, and the Tag Universal. Each tracker is designed for a specific use case. The Clip Universal is ideal for attaching to keys or bags, the Card Universal is slim enough to fit in a wallet, and the Tag Universal is designed to be attached to larger items like luggage.
The different types of universal trackers by Pebblebee. | Image credit — Pebblebee
The Pebblebee Clip Universal and Card Universal are now available at Best Buy stores and other online retailers. However, the tag is only available to purchase right now on Pebblebee's website. All three models are also available on Pebblebee's website in 1, 2, and 4-pack configurations.
