Update to Pebble Watch adds support for 64-bit only Android phones like the Pixel 7 line

Remember Pebble? No, not Pebbles, the stone-age daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, but the Pebble smartwatch. In 2012 the watch set a Kickstarter record (at the time) by raising $10 million when it was seeking only $100,000. It set the current record in 2015 when the updated PebbleTime smartwatch took in over $20 million in funding. Eventually, Fitbit bought out Pebble in December 2016.

After the acquisition closed, Pebble watches no longer carried any warranty support. Bug fixes might be sent out, noted Fitbit, but functionality and service quality would be negatively impacted in the future. The acquisition was made so that Fitbit could acquire Pebble's intellectual property to help it create its own smartwatches. And three years later, Google parent Alphabet bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion.

According to a post on Reddit, a group known as the Rebble Alliance has released Pebble version 4.4.3 which it says was provided to it by Google on October 24th. The update, coming four years after Pebble version 4.4.2 was disseminated, adds compatibility with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (and other upcoming 64-bit-only Android devices). It also improves the reliability of Caller ID on recent Android versions.

The update is available from Rebble and it can be found by tapping on this link. The Pebble Android app is no longer being hosted by the Google Play Store which is why the new update is hosted by Rebble.

If you are still using a Pebble Watch and have seen features you liked disappear or stop working, you can get replacements for some of those services that are no longer available. This can be done by signing up for Rebble Web Services by tapping on this link. Whether you use an Android-flavored device or an iPhone, you can make your Pebble Watch useful once again.
