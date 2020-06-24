NBC Universal's Peacock streams over Android devices starting July 15th

NBCUniversal announced today that their new Peacock streaming service will be available on Android and Android TV, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices on July 15, 2020. Peacock will also launch a free tier of service on that date containing over 7,500 hours of movies, shows, on-demand, and live content, including sports, news, reality, and late-night programming.

Peacock Premium delivers 15,000 hours of content and is available for free to Android and Android TV users until October 15th, 2020. After that date, the premium version of Peacock will be available to Android users for $4.99 per month. An ad-free tier of Peacock Premium can be purchased for an additional $5 per month (a total of $9.99 monthly).









Peacock will offer original programming including titles like Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, and Lost Speedways; the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte will also be available for streaming. Classic television will be found on Peacock which will be the only place you can stream The Office for five years starting in 2021; NBCUniversal reportedly paid $500 million for the five-year exclusive streaming rights to the mockumentary.





Other NBCUniversal classics will stream on Peacock even if the show was produced by the firm but was broadcast over a different network. One example of this is House MD . All eight seasons of the medical drama were televised by Fox although you might have noticed the NBCUniversal logo at the end of each episode. Other hit television shows that played on NBC will be available on the app including Parks and Recreation , Frasier , the original Law & Order , and Cheers . Reboots of older NBC shows including Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell are expected to be offered to subscribers. First-run shows on NBC such as This is Us , Superstore , and Law and Order: SVU will be available on Peacock the day after their original broadcast. And blockbuster films will be streamed by Peacock such as Jurassic Park , Do the Right Thing , E.T. , Meet the Parents , and Shrek .





If the news is your thing, the 2020 Presidential Election will be available to view on the platform along with NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC, and CNBC. Live sporting events include 140 Premier League soccer games and Ryder Cup golf matches. Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock said, "Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July. We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers."



Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal added, "As millions of our viewers have already seen the massive benefit of having Peacock available to them these past few months, we look forward to leveraging the unprecedented reach of Google’s platforms and devices, to provide Peacock to even more fans on July 15. Google continues to be a terrific partner as we aim to deliver NBCUniversal's world class content across all of their platforms and devices."





Last month Peacock said that its service will be available at launch on July 15th for the Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.