Hot rumor has PayPal buying Pinterest for $45 billion

Hot rumor has PayPal buying Pinterest for $45 billion0
According to CNBC, PayPal and Pinterest are on the verge of announcing a deal that would see the financial tech company acquire the image-sharing service. This follows up on a report by Bloomberg released this morning that publicly acknowledged that the two firms were talking. The transaction supposedly values Pinterest at $45 billion or $70 a share.
When Pinterest first went public in April 2019, it had a valuation slightly north of $10 billion. According to an unnamed source, PayPal felt pressure to make a deal after e-commerce platform Shopify spent money looking to combine e-commerce and financial technology. Last year Shopify teamed up with buy now, pay later platform Affirm to be the exclusive provider of point-of-sale financing for Shopify's Shop Pay checkout service.
For example, Facebook has put a "Shop" button on regular Instagram posts while also allowing users to shop from Instagram Stories, Live, and Explore feeds. It also tested shopping from Instagram's short-form "Reels" platform. Social commerce allows tech firms to track the number of clicks and purchases that it receives from its apps; this allows the firms to figure out which ads are working to drive views and purchases, and which ads aren't.
PayPal investors weren't as thrilled about the rumor as Pinterest users were. During Wednesday's trading session, shares of PayPal declined $13.34 or 4.91% to $258.36. The latter has a valuation of $303.6 billion while Pinterest is worth $40.4 billion.