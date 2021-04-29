Pandora launches new home screen widget for iPhones and iPads

Pandora is making some interesting changes
to its iOS app. If you're using the streaming service's app on an iPhone or iPad, you should soon notice a new home screen widget that features many customization options.
With the latest version of the iOS app, you'll now be able to choose from 3 sizes of the new Pandora widget, which will allow you to view and play up to 7 of your most recently played songs, albums, stations, playlists, and podcasts directly from the home screen.
To start customizing your Pandora experience make sure to update the iOS app via the App Store. Then, long-press the home screen and hold until you get the “+
” icon displayed. Simply search for Pandora and select one of the three sizes available. When you're done, tap “Add Widget
” and your home widget should be accessible on the fly.
The new home screen widget for iPhones and iPads requires iOS 14 or newer, but that shouldn't be a concern for most users.
