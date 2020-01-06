Otterbox announces new iPhone screen protector that also protects users
For those worried about the dirt and crap that their phone's screen protector collects over the course of a year, case maker Otterbox has come up with a solution. The company teamed up with Corning to create the Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial screen protector. Does it actually kill bacteria? Well, we can tell you that the antimicrobial technology used on the accessory is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The important thing is that this technology is embedded in the glass protector and doesn't interfere with the touchscreen properties or the clarity of the screen.
And the Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial screen protector does more than kill bugs. It also protects the display on a phone up to five times better than rival screen protectors and keeps the screen on your phone from succumbing to drops, bumps and falls. Keep in mind that while Otterbox and Corning are protecting your phone, they are also protecting your health. The accessory will be soon available for the latest iPhone models and will be compatible with the company's iconic cases.
