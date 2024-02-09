Oppo rolls out Android 14-based ColorOS 14 to users globally: What devices are getting it?
Many Android smartphone manufacturers create their own software that sits atop the stock Android operating system, giving users a distinct look and feel, along with extra features and functionalities. Chinese company Oppo is no exception, and it is currently rolling out updated ColorOS based on the latest Android 14 to users worldwide.
The latest update brings several improvements to Oppo smartphones for a better user experience. Now, you can multitask more easily with floating window support. Also, you can shake your phone to change songs or handle notifications. Plus, you can customize the font style in the status bar to match your style.
There are also enhancements in display transitions, lock screen features, and vibration effects to make interactions smoother. You can now adjust the screen refresh rates for individual apps, and the color display has been optimized for better visuals. Additionally, you can edit photos in the gallery and easily revert them to their original state.
Keep in mind that the update is being rolled out gradually, so it might not be accessible to everyone simultaneously. It may take some time before it reaches your device.
As per Gizmochina (via Android Headlines), Oppo has provided a list of smartphones scheduled to receive Android 14 this month. Notably, some devices, including the Oppo Find N3 series (including the Collector’s Edition and Find N3 Flip), have already received the update. Additionally, three devices from the ‘X’ series, namely Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5, and Find X3 Pro, are also in line to get the update.
The remaining smartphones, such as the Reno10 series, Reno8 series, Reno7, Oppo F23 5G, Oppo F21 Pro series, and Oppo K10 5G, will receive the update soon, too. The rest of the list is dedicated to Oppo’s A series smartphones.
The full list of smartphones getting the update (Image Credit–Gizmochina)
ColorOS boasts a unique design aesthetic that sets it apart from the standard Android appearance. Characterized by a vibrant and playful interface, ColorOS is the default operating system on all Oppo smartphones. Notably, Oppo recently resolved a year-long patent dispute with Nokia, paving the way for the global release of its upcoming smartphones, including the Find X7 Ultra.
Things that are NOT allowed: