OPPO bets big on generative AI, creates new R&D division for AI tools
After Meizu, OPPO is the next big Chinese company to focus on generative AI. However, unlike the former, OPPO will continue to make phones and its research and development of AI tools will touch on everything related to smartphones.

To give its new endeavor the necessary resources to be successful, OPPO is creating an AI Center, which is meant to strengthen the company’s “AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features.”

Concerning end users, OPPO revealed that within the second quarter of 2024, the Reno11 series will receive some advanced generative AI capabilities, including the OPPO AI Eraser function and many more. These AI-powered features will be rolled out globally to all Reno11 series phones.

Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes.


OPPO has already launched its own large language model known as AndesGPT. However, this is only available on the OPPO Find X7 series at the moment. OPPO’s generative AI features include a wide array of functionalities, including intelligent removal in photos and phone conversations summary.

