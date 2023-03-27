Amazon UK has the 5G-capable Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro on sale at record high discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlike in the US, where the company essentially does not exist (at least under its own brand), Oppo sells a lot of different handsets at competitive prices across the old continent, two of which were deeply discounted in the UK just last week.
Incredibly enough, British bargain hunters who were not satisfied with those deals for some reason now have another two decidedly feature-packed models to choose from at lower-than-ever prices.
No, the unlocked 5G-enabled Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro have never before been this affordable, and as the name suggests, the former is the (much) cheaper device, also undercutting the "regular" Reno 8 by 100 quid right now after an absolutely massive £120 (or 38 percent) Amazon UK markdown from a £319 MSRP.
This is a very robust mid-range Android package, mind you, available in black and "rainbow" colors with a reasonably compact and reasonably high-quality 6.43-inch AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, three cameras slapped on its shiny glass back (of which only the main 64MP one is really any good), and a very solid combination of 128GB internal storage space and 8GB memory.
The Reno 8 Lite impressively comes packing a 4,500mAh battery capable of charging at 33W speeds as well, not to mention that this is an "old school" phone you're looking at here with both a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack also in tow.
At a list price of £599 in the UK, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is of course a completely different animal, and after a new all-time high Amazon discount of £175, this bad boy may also feel pretty hard to turn down for a certain audience. Namely, Android power users on a relatively tight budget who cannot settle for anything less than a state-of-the-art 120Hz AMOLED screen and (non-expandable) 256GB storage space but can't exactly splash the cash on the very best phones out there either.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and equipped with a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, this undeniably good-looking 6.7-inch giant is not quite a Galaxy S23 Ultra "killer" but it is definitely a well-rounded device for its heavily reduced price.
