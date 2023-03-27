Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon UK has the 5G-capable Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro on sale at record high discounts

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK has the 5G-capable Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Unlike in the US, where the company essentially does not exist (at least under its own brand), Oppo sells a lot of different handsets at competitive prices across the old continent, two of which were deeply discounted in the UK just last week.

Incredibly enough, British bargain hunters who were not satisfied with those deals for some reason now have another two decidedly feature-packed models to choose from at lower-than-ever prices.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.43-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,500mAh Battery with 33W Charging Support, 64 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, microSD Card Slot, Headphone Jack, Black and Rainbow Color Options
£120 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Black and Green Color Options
£175 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

No, the unlocked 5G-enabled Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro have never before been this affordable, and as the name suggests, the former is the (much) cheaper device, also undercutting the "regular" Reno 8 by 100 quid right now after an absolutely massive £120 (or 38 percent) Amazon UK markdown from a £319 MSRP.

This is a very robust mid-range Android package, mind you, available in black and "rainbow" colors with a reasonably compact and reasonably high-quality 6.43-inch AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, three cameras slapped on its shiny glass back (of which only the main 64MP one is really any good), and a very solid combination of 128GB internal storage space and 8GB memory.

The Reno 8 Lite impressively comes packing a 4,500mAh battery capable of charging at 33W speeds as well, not to mention that this is an "old school" phone you're looking at here with both a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack also in tow.

At a list price of £599 in the UK, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is of course a completely different animal, and after a new all-time high Amazon discount of £175, this bad boy may also feel pretty hard to turn down for a certain audience. Namely, Android power users on a relatively tight budget who cannot settle for anything less than a state-of-the-art 120Hz AMOLED screen and (non-expandable) 256GB storage space but can't exactly splash the cash on the very best phones out there either.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and equipped with a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, this undeniably good-looking 6.7-inch giant is not quite a Galaxy S23 Ultra "killer" but it is definitely a well-rounded device for its heavily reduced price.

Popular stories

Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless