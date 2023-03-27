Amazon UK has the 5G-capable Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro on sale at record high discounts

a lot





Incredibly enough, British bargain hunters who were not satisfied with those deals for some reason now have another two decidedly feature-packed models to choose from at lower-than-ever prices.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.43-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,500mAh Battery with 33W Charging Support, 64 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, microSD Card Slot, Headphone Jack, Black and Rainbow Color Options £120 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Black and Green Color Options £175 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





No, the unlocked 5G-enabled Oppo Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro have never before been this affordable, and as the name suggests, the former is the (much) cheaper device, also undercutting the "regular" Reno 8 by 100 quid right now after an absolutely massive £120 (or 38 percent) Amazon UK markdown from a £319 MSRP.





This is a very robust mid-range Android package, mind you, available in black and "rainbow" colors with a reasonably compact and reasonably high-quality 6.43-inch AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, three cameras slapped on its shiny glass back (of which only the main 64MP one is really any good), and a very solid combination of 128GB internal storage space and 8GB memory.





The Reno 8 Lite impressively comes packing a 4,500mAh battery capable of charging at 33W speeds as well, not to mention that this is an "old school" phone you're looking at here with both a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack also in tow.





At a list price of £599 in the UK, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is of course a completely different animal, and after a new all-time high Amazon discount of £175, this bad boy may also feel pretty hard to turn down for a certain audience. Namely, Android power users on a relatively tight budget who cannot settle for anything less than a state-of-the-art 120Hz AMOLED screen and (non-expandable) 256GB storage space but can't exactly splash the cash on the very best phones out there either.





Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and equipped with a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, this undeniably good-looking 6.7-inch giant is not quite a Galaxy S23 Ultra "killer" but it is definitely a well-rounded device for its heavily reduced price.