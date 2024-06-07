Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Last month, Oppo launched its latest mid-range phones, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro in China. It looks like these devices are going global soon, though with some different specs.

Global variant of Oppo Reno 12 Pro spotted on Geekbench listing


Ahead of its global debut, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G popped up on the Geekbench benchmarks database. The listing shows the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 14. In China, the Reno 12 Pro is also available with 16GB of RAM, but it seems the global variant will only offer the base storage option.

The listing also reveals an octa-core processor with four performance cores clocked at 2.50GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. This suggests that the global variant of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.

Image credit– MySmartPrice - Oppo Reno 12 Pro headed for global release with slightly downgraded specs
Image credit– MySmartPrice

So, compared to the Chinese version, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro will have a downgraded processor. The Chinese model boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, one of MediaTek's latest chipsets.

The phone is also expected to feature a 4,880mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The other specs are expected to stay the same. Both Reno 12 phones feature triple camera setup on the back, which include:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 50MP 2x telephoto camera
  • 8MP ultra-wide camera
  • And a 50MP front-facing camera

What sets them apart is that the Reno 12 Pro has a slightly larger Sony IMX890 sensor (measuring 1/1.56-inch with 1.0µm pixels), while the Reno 12 opts for the Sony LYT 600 sensor (measuring 1/1.95-inch).

The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro both boast a 6.7-inch OLED display, offering FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to their price, it's still up in the air how much they'll go for in different parts of the world. In China, they're priced pretty competitively, so we expect them to fall into the mid-range category globally, too.
